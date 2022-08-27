IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs Pakistan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday’s Asia Cup 2022 match, August 28, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 pm IST

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan: The wait for cricket’s most fierce rivalry is finally over as nemesis India and Pakistan slash in the Group A fixture of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, August 28.

The two Asian behemoths last met in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021. In a dramatic encounter, India were outclassed by Pakistan and were handed a thumping 10-wicket defeat.

ASIA CUP 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

The Indian side has significantly improved since their early exit from the World Cup. With new skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid at the helm of things, India has looked like a formidable unit in the recent past. Their exceptional run of form coupled with their no.1 position in ICC T20I rankings has made them overwhelming favourites to lift the coveted Asia Cup trophy.

Virat Kohli will return to the side and will be eager to put his poor run of form to its grave. Star batter KL Rahul also returns to the side after being out for a while due to injury. India’s supremely talented Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav will also want to showcase their immense talent on the big stage.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the bowling attack while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be looking to weave his magic on the turning tracks of Dubai. Keep an eye on flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya who has been in top form in T20Is.

Pakistan will be eager to register a consecutive triumph against their bitter rivals. The Babar Azam-led side faced a huge blow as their ace pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out for the tournament. Nevertheless, they have some amazing white ball players in their arsenal. Wicket-keeper Mohammed Rizwan, all-rounder Shadab Khan and the skipper himself will be the key players for Pakistan.

Will India avenge their World Cup defeat or will Pakistan dominate the men in blue? Do not miss the enthralling encounter on Sunday evening.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs PAK Telecast

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

IND vs PAK Live Streaming

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND vs PAK Match Details

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, UAE on Sunday, August 28, at 7:30 pm IST.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Yuzvendra Chahal, Naseem Shah



India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here