IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya Troubles Pakistan Batters With Short Balls, Claims Three Wickets Including Rizwan

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya surprised Pakistan batters with short balls to dismiss them in the high-octane Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday. Pandya has been in phenomenal form with both bat and ball after regaining his bowling fitness. He put pressure on the Pakistan team with his disciplined line and length at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pandya bowled with a well-executed plan as he had a proper field set-up for the short balls. The flamboyant all-rounder mixed them quite well to trouble the Pakistan batters and ended up claiming three crucial wickets.

Iftikhar Ahmed was his first victim as the 28-year-old hit the deck hard as the Pakistan batter failed to control the well-directed bouncer and edged the ball behind the stumps to Dinesh Karthik. He scored crucial 28 runs but failed to make it big.



After getting the better of Iftikar, Pandya surprised Mohammad Rizwan with a short-ball on the first delivery of his final over. Rizwan was not expecting it and tried to guide it over the third man at the last minute and failed to get the best of timings. Avesh Khan took a good catch to end the Pakistan wicketkeeper’s 42-ball stay in the middle.

Rizwan fought hard for his team with a 43-run knock as skipper Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman failed to score big and both of them were dismissed after scoring 10 runs.

In the same over, Hardik dismissed Khushdil Shah and it was once again the short-ball which got the job done for him. The southpaw tried to cut Pandya over point but got caught by Ravindra Jadeja.

Earlier, before the match, the Indian all-rounder said that the team will try to take the Pakistan match as any other game to not put any added pressure on themselves.

“All set and we’ve prepared well. It is a special game (against Pakistan) but as players, we have to focus on it as any other game and focus on the things we control,” said Pandya in a pre-match chat with broadcasters.



Since his comeback to the India T20I side in June, Pandya has put impactful all-round contributions which have tilted matches in India’s favour.

“Obviously, very pleased and peaceful in my mind. It has never been the case that I wouldn’t want to show what I have, but it is about being in a peaceful place and performing. It is never about proving a point. More often than not, if I do that it will help my team,” added Pandya.

