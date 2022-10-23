Ind vs Pak: Hardik Pandya Yells After Shan Masood's Hit Touches Spider Cam | WATCH

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya seen frustrated after Shan Masood’s outside-edge hit the spider cam, which probably could’ve been a catch for Pandya.

The incident happened in 15th over when Masood went for a hit off Ravichandran Ashwin’s ball. Pandya was looking to grab the catch but the ball hit the spider cam which costed India a crucial wicket and the all-rounder seemed completely frustrated.

Along with Pandya, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also looked disappointed with the incident as it deprived them off a wicket and also broke the momentum of the match.

After the spidercam incident, twitteratis reacted on the same, asking for a ban or giving advantage to a team for the same.

A twitter user wrote, “Spidercam operator should be fined 100% of his fees if the camera obstructs ball in any way”

Another user tweeted, “It’s high time we should get rid of spider cam”

It’s been a bright day for Masood as he survived couple of times from losing his wicket. In the seventh over, Ravichandran Ashwin had dropped Masood’s catch. The left hander had pulled Mohammed Shami straight to fine Leg but being a slow mover, Ashwin reached the spot perhaps a fraction later before claiming to have completed the catch.

Later on, the umpire went for a replay and it was seen that how Ashwin had grassed that catch. On one side Masood got a chance but on the other side, Ashwin faced criticism for his fielding skills and also his sportsman spirit.

Pakistan have registered 159-8 in 20 overs and have given a competitive target to India. For Men in Blue, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya became the leading wicket-takers with three each. While Arshdeep took off crucial wickets of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Asif Ali. On the other side, Pandya bagged wickets of Shadab Khan, Haider Ali and Mohammad Nawaz.

Playing XI of both the teams

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

