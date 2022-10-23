IND vs PAK Innings Report: Iftikhar, Masood Fifties Lift Pakistan to 159/8 After Arshdeep And Pandya Share Six Wickets

Fine half-centuries from Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed lifted Pakistan to a decent 159/8 against India as the two teams got their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign underway at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Masood remained unbeaten on 52 off 42 while Iftikhar struck 51 off 34 with the duo stitching a vital stand to lead Pakistan recovery after they were stunned when both their openers fell cheaply.

It was Arshdeep Singh who stirred a storm early on as the overcast conditions suited his left-arm pacers and he gave India a perfect start, getting rid of Pakistan captain and opener Babar Azam for a golden duck with his very first delivery. And an over later, he also accounted for the redoubtable Mohammad Rizwan with a short delivery.

Having found themselves in a spot of bother at 15/2, Pakistan needed a solid, sustained recovery and it came through Iftikhar and Masood.

The duo survived the nervy phase and steadily guided Pakistan out of choppy waters with a 76-run partnership for the third wicket. However, the scoring rate was quite slow.

And soon Axar Patel was introduced to bowl the 12th over and Iftikhar targeted him with three sixes in it and also completed a well-compiled half-century. A timely bowling change that saw Mohammed Shami being brought back for a fresh spell gave India a massive breakthrough as Iftikhar was trapped lbw on 51.

That wicket triggered a mini collapse and allrounder Hardik Pandya feasted on Pakistan batters taking three wickets in two overs to leave them struggling on 115/6.

Another recovery followed and now Masood at the centre of it. He went on to complete his half-century as well.

With India pulling things back in the middle overs, they were again struck by the menace of 19th over as Arshdeep leaked 14 runs in it including a six to Shaheen Afridi. Bhuvneshwar Kumar though bowled a decent 20th over from which Pakistan managed 10 runs to give themselves a fighting total.

