Ind vs Pak: Irfan Pathan, Wasim Akram Gear Up in Gym for the 'Battle on Field' | WATCH

India will lock horns with Pakistan in their first Super 4 clash on Sunday (September 4). Ahead of the big encounter between the arch-rivals, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram shared a reel on their Instagram handles, looking for the battle on field.

The two are seen working out in the gym, doing planks and warming up to watch both the teams in action. They captioned the video as, “Gym battle done and dusted. Now on to field. #indvspak”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official)

In the video, Akram was seen in a fun mood with the Indian cricketer.

Though, cricketers from both the nations are always seen sharing pleasantries with each other. Before the Asia Cup fixtures, it was seen that how Virat Kohli and Babar Azam shook hands and greeted each other. In another video, Shaheen Shah Afridi was seen telling about his injury to Kohli and also having conversation with Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. However, on the field, things are quite different as the match becomes like a battle between the two.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

This is the second time when both the teams will be facing each other in this tournament as they first met in the group stage where India won against Pakistan by five wickets. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja had stitched the innings together wherein Pandya starred with his winning shot in the stadium.

Further, in India’s second Group stage match against Hong Kong, Suryakumar Yadav starred with a stellar knock of unbeaten 68 off just 26 balls. Along with him former Indian captain Kohli also made 59 off 44 balls and the duo stitched 98 runs together.

Pakistan, though lost the first group stage match but won the next one against Hong Kong by a massive margin of 155 runs.

However, moving ahead to the clash today, India and Pakistan are both dealing with injury concerns. Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury, while Avesh Khan won’t be seen in the match as he’s been keeping unwell. And on the other side, Pakistan’s Shahnawaz Dahani won’t be seen in action as well as he is suffering with a side strain.

In such a scenario, it will be quite interesting to see which team will come victorious at the end.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here