IND vs PAK: 'It Has to be One of India's Best Knocks Not Just His' - Rohit Sharma Hails Virat Kohli

Team India captain Rohit Sharma heaped huge praise on Virat Kohli after his unbeaten 82-run knock against Pakistan in T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Kohli handled the pressure well and when Pakistan was at the top of the game, he took his time to rebuild the innings alongside Hardik Pandya. He unleashed on the bowlers in the slog overs to help India register a thrilling 4-wicket victory in front of a packed MCG.

The batting maverick slammed 6 fours and 4 sixes during his match-winning knock.

After the win, Rohit declared Kohli’s 82* as one of the best knocks in Indian cricket as it came under a very crucial stage when Team India was way behind in the game.

“I think it has to go definitely his best for sure, but I think from the situation we were in and to come out victory, I think it has to be one of India’s best knocks, not just his best knock. Because Until 13th, or we were so behind the game and the required rate was just climbing up and up but to come out and chase that score was an extremely brilliant effort from Virat and then obviously Hardik played role as well there,” Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) shared a match-winning stand of 113 off 77 deliveries. The duo took their time to rebuild India’s innings as they remained calm in the tough phase of the game where the Pakistan bowlers were at the top.

“These guys have played under pressure so many games for us. They knew exactly how to handle that kind of situation, and they did pretty well in that situation,” he added.

The swashbuckling opener said that the partnership between Kohli and Pandya was a game-changing moment.

“Kohli used his experience today more than anything else. Staying calm under pressure and we know how good he is when the score is in front of him he is one of the best chasers in the world. I thought that partnership between him and Pandya was a game-changing moment,” he added.

Talking about Kohli’s return to form, Rohit said that the 33-year-old was not struggling as such, it’s just the high expectations people have of Kohli whenever he enters the field.

“I honestly don’t think Virat Kohli was struggling with form or anything. He was batting as good as he was, but with him, the expectations is always so high that even if he gets a good 30 or 40, you will tend to talk about it,” Rohit said.

The Indian skipper revealed that Kohli was fresh after returning to the Indian team in Asia Cup after a month-long break. He said that the team management always knew the quality he brings to the team and his experience of playing in pressure situations.

“He was in good space, right from the Asia Cup. He got a month off and then he came back to Asia Cup. He was fresh, bought a brilliant hundred there and got a couple of fifties, if I’m not wrong. Leading up to the World Cup we know the quality that he has and he is done so well in these type of conditions in all three forms,” he added.



Ahead of the match, Kohli was seen giving a pep talk to the players in the Team huddle. Rohit revealed that Kohli was trying to calm down the young players who were playing in Australia for the first time.

“It was just about the occasion. Obviously, some of the guys haven’t played in Australia. Some of the guys were playing for the first time, in the World Cup and seeing 90,000 people it’s not gonna be easy. And that is what he said just we need to hold ourselves and need to focus on what we need to do because we are here to do a job.” Rohit said.

