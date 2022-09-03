IND vs PAK Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Know when, where and how to watch the live streaming online of the Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan.

India will take on Pakistan in a high-voltage Super 4 encounter of the ongoing Asia Cup on September 4. The Men in Blue are the overwhelming favourites to win the Asia Cup. The players know how to perform under pressure and few would bet against this strong Indian side. Rohit and Co played good cricket during clutch moments in their previous clash against Pakistan. Coach Rahul Dravid will hope that the team replicates that performance and come up with the goods in the high stakes clash on Sunday. The team management will be happy that both Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are back among the runs. But the poor form of openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be a cause of concern. Additionally, the Indian team will have to contend without all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the remainder of the tournament. Jadeja was recently ruled out of Asia Cup due to a right knee injury.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will have to execute their plans against the Indian bowling if they are to win against India. Skipper Babar Azam would like to get some runs under his belt and lead from the front. Babar knows that Pakistan would have to be on top of their game if they are to have any chance of beating their arch-rivals.

Ahead of the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Asia Cup match between India vs Pakistan be played?

The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan will be played on September 4, Sunday.

Where will the Asia Cup match between India vs Pakistan be played?

The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.

What time will the Asia Cup match between India vs Pakistan begin?

The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup match between India vs Pakistan?

The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan will telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup match between India vs Pakistan?

The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs PAK Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Axar Patel/Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here