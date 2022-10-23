IND vs PAK: 'Pakistan Have Best Bowlers Among All Teams in 2022 T20 World Cup' - Gautam Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels that Pakistan have the best pace batter in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. With a potent pace attack, Pakistan have the right ammunition to exploit the Australian conditions which offer pace and bounce. They have pacers like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain, Pakistan have quality in their attack as they can also consistently click 140kph plus on Australian pitches which are going to trouble the opposition batters.

The return of Shaheen Afridi will boost the confidence of Pakistan team who missed his services in the last few months after he sustained a knee injury.

Gambhir pointed out that every team has only one or two pacers who can bowl over 140 kmph while Pakistan have a trio who can breach it without much difficulty.

“Among all the teams in this T20 World Cup, Pakistan have the best bowlers, especially pacers. If you look at Australia, they have just one bowler who can bowl over 140 kmph. For England, Mark Wood can bowl over 150 kmph. But for Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah all can bowl over 140 clicks. Fast bowling is their strength,” Gambhir said during a discussion on Zee News.

Pakistan will start their campaign against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. Earlier, this year, India faced Pakistan twice in Asia Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma and Co. won the first tie but suffered defeat in the Super 12 stage.

Pakistan rely heavily on their opening batters to get the job done as their middle order has not worked well in recent times.

Gambhir also feels that Pakistan have their vulnerabilities in the batting and Indian bowlers can expose their middle order if skipper Babar gets out early.

“However, their batting line-up is their weakness. They don’t have a quality power-hitter, and they are vulnerable against short-pitched bowling. India can expose their middle order with pace, if Babar gets out early. Plus, the grounds (in Australia) are big, so hitting boundaries won’t be easy for them. So, Pakistan have weaknesses then strengths,” he added.

