IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant Camaraderie On Display as Indian Openers Walk Out for Chase | WATCH

India had managed to restrict Pakistan to 159 in their opening T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds after they had won the toss and opted to bowl. India have preferred Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant in the wicketkeeper’s role, but it seems Pant was in a cheerful mood as he joked around with his skipper even as he came out to chase the total.

IND vs PAK: ‘Where Did That Come From?’-Ravi Shastri Taken Aback With Shaheen Shah Afridi Six

In a video that was shared by the host broadcaster, a cheerful Pant was seen saying something to Rohit. The skipper even looked back at him with a wry smile. However, both the openers failed to give India a good start as they were reduced to 10/2. First, it was KL Rahul who got out for ten. Later Rohit Sharma edged Haris Rauf which was taken cleanly in the first slip.

Arshdeep Singh bowled a dream first spell and Hardik Pandya displayed his true worth in the back-10 as India restricted Pakistan to a manageable 159 for eight in their T20 World Cup opener, here on Sunday.

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Ravi Ashwin’s Sportsman Spirit Questioned After Shan Masood Dropped Catch

If Arshdeep (3/32) removed skipper Babar Azam (0) and Mohammed Rizwan (4) in his first two overs to set the tone, Pandya (3/30) rekindled memories of his Asia Cup heroics by consistently hitting hard lengths at brisk pace, letting the pitch do the rest.

Iftikhar Ahmed (51) was the only batter who looked like taking the attack back to India as the spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel (1/21) did struggle a bit and it was designated sixth bowler Pandya who finished his full quota.

Shan Masood (52) struck a half-century but never looked comfortable during his 42-ball knock.

Exactly 364 days back, Babar and Rizwan had clinically decimated the Indian bowling attack for their biggest ever T20I victory against India.

But with the MCG track remaining under cover for a couple of days due to rain and subsequent underlying moisture apart from a liberal tinge of green in and around the good length area meant the hit opening pair wasn’t supposed to make merry.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/22) and Arshdeep knew that all they needed to do was to pitch the ball up and let the track do the rest.

📢 Make some noise for the Desi Boys! 💪 Tune in to Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar, and watch Team India take the field in the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup, #INDvPAK clash!#BelieveInBlue #GreatestRivalry #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/LszNWqVZDb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 23, 2022

Both bowl at an average speed of 130 kmph and they knew that their best chance to trouble the batters at that pace was to bowl fuller lengths.

A good first over by Bhuvneshwar where he consistently got late movement set the tone beautifully for Arshdeep to take over the baton and inflict a telling damage.

It was the first delivery that Babar was facing and Arshdeep got a perfect inswinger that darted back enough to force the Pakistan captain play across the line. There was no doubt about the leg before decision.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here