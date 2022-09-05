IND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav Keeps His Calm as Rizwan, Shadab Khan Try to Sledge Him | WATCH

India versus Pakistan is one of the most passionate rivalries in cricket. In fact, many pundits regard the contest between the arch-rivals as more intense than Ashes. However, India and Pakistan now only meet at multi-nation tournaments like the ICC World Cups and Asia Cup. Consequently, the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry has lost some of its charms. But there were plenty of sparks when India and Pakistan locked horns in a high-voltage encounter of the Asia Cup.

In the Super 4 match on September 4, the audience was delighted to see the passion of the players on the field. One specific incident involving star India batter Suryakumar Yadav has grabbed the headlines. During India’s innings, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan sledged Suryakumar Yadav.

The incident took place in the middle overs when Suryakumar Yadav walked out to bat after the dismissal of KL Rahul. The Indian batter got off to a blistering start with a boundary off his first ball against spinner Shadab.

But Shadab continued to persist with his plan against Suryakumar by teasing the India batter with deliveries outside off. Suryakumar did exactly what Shadab wanted him to do and looked to cut, but failed on consecutive occasions. As Suryakumar chased after Shadab’s deliveries outside the off-stump, he was close to being dismissed and caught behind on two occasions.

Pakistan’s over-enthusiastic wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan appealed on both occasions before walking up to Suryakumar in order to sledge him. Shadab also joined Rizwan and approached Suryakumar. However, fans were amazed to see that the India batter maintained his composure and did not get unsettled.

Suryakumar’s response to Pakistan’s sledging has gone viral on social media. Several netizens have called Suryakumar’s response as pure gold. It is worth mentioning that Pakistan did have the last laugh as Suryakumar was dismissed cheaply.

India managed to put up a competitive total of 181 on the board, but Mohammad Rizwan played a stellar knock of 71 runs to blunt the Indian bowling attack. Pakistan ultimately registered a fine victory under pressure. The only positive for Rohit Sharma and Co is that Virat Kohli is back amongst the runs. Kohli played a superlative inning of 60 runs off just 44 balls against a quality Pakistan bowling attack.

