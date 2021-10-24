Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup 2021: A Look at India and Pakistan’s T20I Performances in Last Decade

The euphoria surrounding India’s tournament opener against Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium is quite understandable, given that even a dead rubber between the two Asian neighbours creates a lot of noise among the followers of the game. However, the reason behind this brouhaha has nothing to do with the competitiveness of those matches or their rivalry; it is simply because the two nations don’t play bilateral series against each other. A look at India’s record against Pakistan in T20Is or ODIs World Cups will tell you that Men in Blue overwhelmingly dominate their bitter rivals as Men in Green are yet to register a single win against them.

And, in this article we will give you a brief overview of India and Pakistan’s performance in the last decade:

The last meet between India and Pakistan

India and Pakistan played their last match in 2019 during ODI World Cup’s round-robin stage. India won that match by thumping 89 runs via the DLS method.

India vs Pakistan in ICC event

India has an impressive 5-0 record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan’s record against India in 50-overs World Cup is worse as they have lost all seven encounters against Men in Blue. The Pakistan team, however, have won three out of five ICC Champions trophy matches against India. And, Pakistan last win against India also came in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Pakistan’s performance in T20Is in the last decade

In the last ten years, the Pakistan team has played 129 T20I matches and won 77 of them while losing 45 encounters at an impressive win percentage of 59.7. Out of 129 games, five matches had no results while two encounters ended in a tie.

India’s performance in T20I in the last ten years

In the last decade, India have played 115 T20I matches and have managed to win 73 of them while losing just 37 games. India’s win percentage in T20Is in the last ten years is 63.5. Out of 115, three games had no results while two ended in a tie.

