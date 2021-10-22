IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: KL Rahul is Major Threat to Pakistan, Says Matthew Hayden

The India vs Pakistan rivalry is all set to take the center stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Co. will kickstart their T20 WC campaign against the Asian neighbours as the stakes will be high for both teams in the UAE. Team India holds an advantage over the oppositions in the upcoming clash with their unbeaten record against them in the T20 World Cups.

Former Australia opener and current Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden picked the Indian players who he feels are a major threat for Babar Azam and Co.

Hayden claims that flamboyant India opener KL Rahul is going to be a major threat for Pakistan alongside wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

“I sense that KL Rahul is a major threat to Pakistan. His dominance in the shorter format is good. Someone like Rishabh Pant, with a cheeky smile and his brash nature and beautiful vision for the game, is a destroyer," Hayden said at a virtual media interaction.

Rahul has been in sensational form in the past few months and the Punjab skipper scored 626 runs at an average of 62.60 in IPL 2021 to finish third on the Orange Cap tally. He carried on his form to the T20 WC warm-up matches with a couple of good knocks against England and Australia.

Hayden believes Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will be under extra pressure as the margin of error are very little

“Babar is our premier player and will be targeted and as Chris Gayle (West Indian great) says ‘everyone wants to put him in his pocket’.

“There is going to be additional pressure on Babar as captain and as batsman.

“It’s a real dog fight and the conditions and margin of error are very little and so good leadership is going to be the key and Babar commands that role and he needs to fulfill that role," Hayden said.

