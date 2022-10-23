WATCH: BCCI Ovewhelmed as Crowd Arrives at MCG to Watch India Nets, Shout Out Loud for Virat Kohli

Saturday wasn’t the match day in Melbourne but the iconic MCG, the venue for India vs Pakistan game at the T20 World Cup 2022, received a massive footfall of cricket fans. People gathered in large numbers at the stadium to watch the Men in Blue train in nets ahead of the marquee clash.

Usually, the teams practice in a quiet and closed environment but on Saturday, it just felt like a live game when fans were cheering out loud for the Indian superstars. The focus was Virat Kohli who was looking in great nick during the training session. The former Indian skipper was middling the ball very well and with every stroke he played, the crowd went gaga, shouting, ‘Woa’.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

The crowd kept a close eye on the Indian cricketers till the time they sweated it out in nets. The BCCI shared the video of the training session and acknowledged the support they got ahead of the marquee clash against Pakistan.

“It wasn’t a match day but hundreds of Indian fans turned up to watch #TeamIndia nets today at the MCG,” the caption of the video read.

It wasn’t a match day but hundreds of Indian fans turned up to watch #TeamIndia nets today at the MCG. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/z3ZiICSHL8 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 22, 2022

Come the game day, Melbourne is all covered up in the colours of the India vs Pakistan face-off. The conditions are overcast but still, the fans are all charged up for the game. Meanwhile, news agency ANI shared some pictures of the city on social media.

Australia | India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match to be held in Melbourne today. Visuals from Central Weekend Market, Melbourne pic.twitter.com/fpC9EFok06 — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

ALSO READ | India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: Can India Overcome the Demons of Left-arm Pace at the MCG?

Games against Pakistan at ICC events always come with new challenges and Rohit Sharma’s side is ready to face them upfront. Meanwhile, former India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has extended his best wishes to Team India.

आशा करते हैं इस धनतेरस पर बने खूब सारे रन्स। C’mon India #HappyDhanteras — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2022

If Sunday’s high-octane clash becomes a truncated affair, India have got more depth and cutting edge than Pakistan. But with the mercurial Melbourne weather looming, one can never count out an unpredictable Pakistan side, just like what happened in Dubai almost a year ago.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here