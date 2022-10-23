IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Just Wanted to Enjoy Myself and Have Fun, Says Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh picked three wickets, along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya, to help India restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in their Super 12 clash at the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

After Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded just a wide in his opening over and found some swing, Arshdeep bowled a perfect first delivery in T20 World Cup debut by trapping Babar Azam lbw for a golden duck with a full, straight delivery coming in from over the wicket.

In his next over, Arshdeep had another scalp when his short and angling away ball cramped a sluggish Mohammad Rizwan for room. The right-hander attempted to hook it, but was hurried by pace and extra bounce as the top-edge was snapped easily at fine leg.

It left Pakistan in trouble at 15-2 off the first four overs.

Masood, who recovered sufficiently from being hit on the head last week, survived a narrow run out appeal and a missed catch as he and Ahmed worked to rebuild the innings.

They reached 60-2 at the halfway mark then Ahmed flicked a switch when the slow bowlers came on, hitting Ravi Ashwin for six then plundering three more in one over from Axar Patel.

Ahmed reached his half-century before Mohammed Shami trapped him lbw, sparking a collapse with Pandya snaring Shadab Khan, Haider Ali and Mohammad Nawaz in the space of 19 runs.

With Pakistan countering the Indian bowlers’s opening spells, Arshdeep struck on the fourth ball of his second spell, bouncing out Asif Ali and giving the keeper a simple catch off the glove edge.

At the mid-innings break when Arshdeep Singh was asked about his World Cup debut and what he was feeling, he said: “I just wanted to enjoy the moment. I guess it’ll never come again, so I just wanted to enjoy myself and have fun.”

When asked about India’s plan to take advantage of the swinging ball early on, Arshdeep said that he just wanted to keep thingssimple and ball straight.

“We wanted to make use of the long square boundaries, so the plan was to hit the wickets and the pads,” Arshdeep said.

Arshdeep Singh said that he trusts India’s batters to chanse down the traget.

“I guess we’ll do our best and chase this down,” Arshdeep signed off.

(With inputs from Agencies)

