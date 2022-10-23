IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: 'Khalistani' Trends on Twitter as Fans Slam Online Trolls for Abusing Arshdeep

Ever since Arshdeep Singh made his international debut, it has become a bit tough to keep him out of the focus. Be it his selection for the T20 World Cup 2022 or the dropped catch during the Asia Cup 2022, the youngster from Punjab has been making headlines off late. Come India’s T20 World Cup campaign opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the left-arm quick was all over social media again but as a hero.

On Sunday, he wasn’t deemed as a villain but one of the brightest Indian cricketers. Arshdeep provided India with a magnificent start after skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first. The 20-year-old first removed Pakistan captain Babar Azam for a golden duck, trapping him in front. In his next over, he took down World No. 1 T20 batter Mohammad Rizwan to dismantle the fearsome top-order.

The netizens were elated to see Arshdeep’s magic with the new ball. They came out in support of the youngster, slamming the online trolls who called him a ‘Khalistani’ when he committed a mistake against Pakistan during the Super 6 tie at the Asia Cup 2022 last month.

The term ‘Khalistani’ was trending again on Twitter but the context was completely different on Sunday. Here’s how the netizens reacted:

Guess what happened?

The so called Khalistani took apart the Pakistani skipper first ball Burn 🔥

Chak de fatte pic.twitter.com/1JkCW5gY8n — Sattu (@Sattu94967722) October 23, 2022

Pakistani fans ran khalistani propoganda against Arshdeep. Those two wickets today must have been special for them 😌 — Chandana 💫 (@DrChandana_) October 23, 2022

I’d love to see the faces of the morons who were pouring abuse on Arshdeep for dropping the catch in the India Pak game in Asia Cup. Especially the ones hurling the Khalistani innuendo. Wonder if anyone will step forward and say sorry.#INDvPAK — Navdeep Suri (@navdeepsuri) October 23, 2022

COME OUT ARSHDEEP’S HATERS

WE WANNA TALK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

HERE’S WHAT YOUR SO CALLED “KHALISTANI” CAN DO🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — JSY (@JassyDrip) October 23, 2022

They made fake accounts and called him khalistani creating rift in India and now they’re questioning lmao https://t.co/s3AzHc3YjW — indian de niro (@indiandeniro) October 23, 2022

People who call ‘Khalistani’ to arshdeep singh watching today’s match:#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/q0PIBPmnTh — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) October 23, 2022

Feeling happy for Arshdeep Singh,

Bhakto ne jise Khalistani kaha tha usne aaj jalwa dikha dia.. Loving the redemption..more power to Arshdeep.🔥#IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/mcGzhi12z9 — Mayukh Biswas (@MayukhDuke) October 23, 2022

Arshdeep has shown the Boot Bottom to all who called him Khalistani. He was an Indian and he will be an Indian.#INDvsPAK #arshdeepsingh pic.twitter.com/pDWAZaAnsz — Javed Khan (@Imjavedkhan_) October 23, 2022

I know accounts ( not Pakistani) who called Arshdeep Singh a Khalistani and abused him for one dropped catch. And no it was not the same trolling as they do for Virat Kohli. Those frustrated, ugly Uncles and Aunts doubted his integrity. Go F yourself! #PakVsInd — TanyaSingh (@T19Says) October 23, 2022

Arshdeep dropped the catch of Asif Ali last month when he had to face all the backlash. On Sunday, he dismissed the Pakistan batter in the 17th over to bag a three-wicket haul in his first-ever T20 World Cup game.

What was the matter with Arshdeep?

Last month, Arshdeep was brutally trolled by the netizens for the mistake he committed in a pressure situation. The 23-year-old was subjected to abuse while his page entry was changed to reflect the Khalistan association.

The matter turned so severe that the Indian government had to barge in. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology summoned Wikipedia executives in India to seek an explanation over the matter. According to an India Today report, the central government is of the opinion that the changes made to Arshdeep’s Wikipedia bio could cause disharmony in India.

