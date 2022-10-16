IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma Has Already Decided India's Playing XI For The Marquee Clash

It’s still seven days before the India and Pakistan will clash at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne but captain Rohit Sharma has already zeroed in on his eleven that will take the field on October 23.

The much-awaited clash will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and as per the ICC, it’s a sold out. This will be the third time in 2022 that the two rivals will be squaring off against each other after their meeting twice at the Asia Cup earlier this year.

On Saturday, India skipper Rohit revealed that he doesn’t believe in last-minute decisions and wants his players to start preparing early for the contest.

“I don’t believe in last-minute decisions,” Rohit told reports on Saturday in Melbourne. “We want to keep our boys informed about team selection before so that they can prepare early. I already have my XI for the Pakistan match. Already, those players are informed. I don’t believe in last-minute thing. I want them to prepare well.”

India have been pooled in Group 2 alongside Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifiers who will be confirmed by Saturday.

The 2007 champions have promoted Mohammed Shami from the traveling reserves into the 15-man squad after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.

Shami was dealing with his own fitness concerns in the lead up to the world cup having being tested positive for the covid-19. However, he seems to have made a full recovery and cleared all the fitness tests to link up with the India squad in Brisbane.

Rohit said he hasn’t had a chance to see Shami yet but will know better about his fitness by Sunday when the team is scheduled to practice.

“I haven’t seen Shami as yet. But I am hearing good things about him. I will gauge him during the practice in Brisbane tomorrow (Sunday),” he said.

India’s updated squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Hooda.

