IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Social Media Light Up with 'Diwali Comes Early' as Virat Kohli Stars to Help India Beat Pakistan

Virat Kohli samshed an unbeaten 82 off just 52 balls to help India beat Pakistan by four wickets in a thrilling Super 12 match of 2022 T20 World Cup in front of 90,293 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

After Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh picked three wickets to help restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in their 20 overs, Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) shared a match-winning stand of 113 off 77 deliveries, lifting India from 31/4 to chasing 160 on the last ball to get their campaign off to a winning start.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Highlights

Socail media was abuzz with celebrations as many claimed Kohli brought Diwali early for India.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

The KING is back 👑 Take a bow, Virat Kohli 🙌#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/5aCOCF6JIS — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 23, 2022

Virat Kohli lights up the World Cup with a mandatory master class. We start our #T20WorldCup campaign with a massive win. #PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvPAK #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/h1OvI1xi7F — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 23, 2022

Thriller of a game which has beautifully set up India’s #T20WC campaign! Crucial contributions by a number of individuals, but a special mention to Hardik’s partnership with Virat which was very crucial for #TeamIndia.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/IOBdREC6KZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2022

Yaayyyy…Happyyy Deepawali

What an amazing game.High on emotions, but this is

probably the most brilliant T20 Innings i have ever seen, take a bow Virat Kohli . Chak De India #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/3TwVbYscpa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2022

Not just cricketers but superstar Indians too celebrated the win –

They call him King Kohli for a reason. 👑

What a win, Team India! 🇮🇳#INDvsPAK2022 pic.twitter.com/qWVgLKLROp — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 23, 2022

Poore desh ke liye bhai @imVkohli ne akele hi pathaake phod diye hai. Happy Diwali, India 🇮🇳 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) October 23, 2022

Brief scores: Pakistan 159/8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 52 not out, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Hardik Pandya 3/30, Arshdeep Singh 3/32) lost to India 160/6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 82 not out, Hardik Pandya 40; Haris Rauf 2/36, Mohammad Nawaz 2/42) by four wickets

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here