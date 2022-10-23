IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 Toss Report: India Opt to Field; Mohammad Shami Included in Playing XI

India and Pakistan are up against each other in their first Super12 game at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground is set to witness one of the mega-blockbusters of the tournament and what’s more delightful is the weather which is clear as of now and there is no visible signs of a downpour.

Meanwhile, Team India won the toss on Sunday and opted to field first. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel and Rishabh Pant have been benched for the game.

“We are going to field first. Looks like a good pitch, it’s always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully, we’ll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners,” said Rohit after winning the toss.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he would also have opted to bowl first, given the overcast conditions. Since they are batting first, he said the team will look to post around 160-170 in their quota of 20 overs.

“Toss is not in our hands, but we would have liked to bowl first as well. We’ll try to post around 160-170. We have prepared well, and we are ready for this big game. We had a T20 series back home (against England), we played a tri-series in New Zealand, so we are prepared. We have three fast bowlers and two spinners” said Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

