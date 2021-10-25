Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup: A Meek Surrender That Would Rankle For A Long While

India’s dominance against traditional rivals Pakistan in World Cup events had to end at the count of 12 for the time being, and at five in T20 World Cups. The baker’s dozen was not to be on Sunday night at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Or, if you want to call it, the unlucky 13 showed on the face of the Indian team.

In whatever way you look at it, Virat Kohli and Co. got a pasting at the hands of Babar Azam and Co. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar termed the 10-wicket defeat a “hammering” while captain Kohli called it “Pakistan definitely outplayed us”.

By winning with such complete control right from the time umpire Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand called ‘Play’, Pakistan made a very strong statement that sort of compensated for all the 12 previous losses to India in World Cup matches. Never ever have India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in limited-overs international cricket before Sunday.

There had to be a first time for everything. India’s clean sheet against Pakistan in World Cup tournaments had to end one day. If not for Sunday, it may have been later in the tournament should the two meet again, or next year, or in 2023. The loss does not take away the beautiful memories of each and every win of those previous dozen matches.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table | Most Wickets | Most Runs

And, there are certainly lessons to be learnt from the inauspicious 13th. It also coincided with Kohli beginning his last tournament as India’s T20 captain on a sorry note. It also was not a memorable start to Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his capacity as the Indian team mentor. And certainly not the start that the Indian coaching staff trio of Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar wanted in their last assignment with the Indian team.

On the other hand, Australia’s former opening great batsman Matthew Hayden and South Africa’s hard-working retired pacer, Vernon Philander, have been elevated straightaway since taking over the coaching assignments with Pakistan so much so that it would make the Pakistan Cricket Board think that its decision in roping in the two former internationals to be a master move.

The emotions involved in an India-Pakistan game for the billions of fans from both countries is something beyond imagination. More than the players who are genuinely good friends with each other and have mutual respect for one another, as has been seen for years, the sentiments that the respective countrymen have for this particular clash, which a former India player once termed as ‘the mother of all cricket clashes that has to be experienced to understand it’, is something special. Even journalists between the two countries have formed a thick bonding over the years of covering cricket.

In as much as the players want to think of it as just another game of cricket, it is even beyond that. And we all saw why it is so on Sunday. After having been invited to bat by Pakistan and when you have one of your best limited-overs specialist and a man-in-form go out to open on a pitch that was devoid of grass, a completely different look to what was on offer during the Indian Premier League not long ago, you would expect a good start.

But that was not to be. Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi walked his talk of removing the top order and dismissed Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in quick succession from where India could not recover at all. And, after showing promise by hitting an effortless six and a four, Suryakumar Yadav perished to have India reeling at 31 for three inside the Power Play.

Indian fans get emotional about anything relating to an India wicket. No sooner had KL Rahul been bowled by an Afridi beauty than an image of the left-armer’s front foot not inside the popping crease emerged on social media, and fans accusing umpire Gaffaney or the TV umpire Richard Illingworth of England of failing to notice the No Ball and that Rahul has been wrong done. But it so emerged that the point of landing of the foot was behind the popping crease and that is what counts for a legal delivery, and not where the foot finishes after landing.

That aside, India had a poor start but did well to post a fighting total of 151/7. It may have been comfortable for India had they posted another 30-odd runs. But such was the dominant batting by Pakistan captain Babar Azam and the equally-destructive Mohammad Rizwan and their record-breaking partnership that they would have planned their run chase accordingly and overhauled even a 180-plus target. That they won with 13 deliveries in hand showed their thorough dominance.

ALSO READ | IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Kohli Baffled By ‘Unbelievable’ Question On Rohit’s Place in Playing XI - WATCH

India did put up a fight. But, that was not good enough. So dominating have the Azam-Rizwan combine been not just in this match but in T20Is this year that there was no stopping them on the day.

Indian bowlers could not do what Afridi did for Pakistan. There was no chance of even taking an early wicket or two. Kohli used four different bowlers in the first four overs, finished the ‘mystery’ bowler Varun Chakravarthy between overs four and thirteen but without any purchase. The otherwise India’s wicket-taking bowlers, Md Shami or Jasprit Bumrah or the T20 specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar were totally off colour on the day.

And, when conditions for batting improved and the Indian bowlers had to contend with the dew, it became a day when nothing went right for India. That doesn’t take any credit away from the way Pakistan played. Had the toss gone in India’s favour, perhaps the result would have been different.

In saying that, it is not that India did not try. They tried their best. It was just that Pakistan played better on the day. T20 cricket is all about the team that does well on a particular day wins. A moment of madness can change the course of the game. For Pakistan, being the unpredictable side that they are known to be over the years, there was no hara kiri. We have seen Pakistan go down from winning situations and win from nowhere with someone playing a blinder or bowling a magical spell. But, it was not to be on Sunday night. It was a well-calculated effort by Azam and Rizwan, cashing in on the conditions and the toss made good early on by Afridi.

In hindsight, Kohli may be criticised for the choice of his playing 11. Should he not have picked Ishan Kishan in the playing 11? Should he have gone with Hardik Pandya if he cannot bowl? Should he have played the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of the inexperienced Chakravarthy? But, the same people would have been praising Kohli for the choice of his playing 11 had the result been in India’s favour. If the reputed lineup of Bumrah, Shami, Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja could not take a wicket, nor if the destructive Rohit Sharma, Rahul or Yadav could not click with the bat, there is precious little that others who were sitting out could have done.

India’s loss does not mean the end of the world, or in this case, the end of the T20 World Cup campaign for Kohli & Co. It is not the end of the world for the fans, either. Team India have six full days to recoup, recharge their batteries, ponder over where they erred and come back fresh against New Zealand on Sunday night (October 31). They are professional enough to look at the larger picture and not be bogged down by a defeat to Pakistan.

In fact, as former South Africa pacer-turned-TV commentator Dale Steyn said, the defeat may have done India some good. Among the important lessons learnt must be not to be complacent or overconfident. The jolt came right at the start so that the Indian team doesn’t take anything for granted.

India must aim to win all the remaining four matches in Group 2, against New Zealand followed by Afghanistan, qualifiers Scotland and Namibia. Even a loss in the remaining four matches would make it tough for India to make it to the semifinals, and the other factors like Net Run Rate and the results of the other matches will come into the picture and should work in India’s favour.

Why leave it to chance? This Indian team is good to go the full distance. It’s just that they had one bad day in office, and that happened to be against Pakistan.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here