IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: ‘Pakistan Is Dangerous Team, They Can Defeat Anyone’ – Kapil Dev

Team India is gearing up for the much-awaited clash against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. The hype of the game has led to an adrenaline rush among cricket fans across both nations while the experts are up with their analysis and speculations. The latest person from the cricket fraternity to join the bandwagon is former India captain Kapil Dev who spoke about the intensity of the upcoming encounter.

In a conversation with ABP News, the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper said it’s all about handling the pressure at such a big stage. He opined that Pakistan can come out victorious if the Men in Blue fail to handle the situation.

“On the field, such things [which team will dominate] don’t matter. Both teams will be under pressure, thus it will be interesting to see who will handle the pressure well,” Kapil told ABP News.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

“Although I don’t know much about them, still I would say that Pakistan is a dangerous team in T20, they can defeat anyone on a given day. Indian team looks strong on paper but will they be able to catch the rhythm? It’s the first match of the tournament and it is the most important I feel,” he added.

Both India and Pakistan haven’t played against each other in the past two years and Kapil believes that there would a bit of ‘uncertainty’ among the teams.

“Both teams have not played against each other, so surely the uncertainty would be there. The Indian team looks stronger, but Pakistan has a lot of unexpected players. Although I feel India should not be worried about it.

“The only thing is to perform well under pressure. Pakistan can win this match also if the Indian team is unable to handle the pressure,” Kapil concluded.

ALSO READ | ‘He is Getting Better’: Virat Kohli Gives a Major Update on Hardik Pandya’s Bowling Ahead of Pakistan Clash

Kohli & Co will square off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan in match no. 4 of Super 12, Group 2 on Sunday in Dubai.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here