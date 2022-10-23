CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Teary-Eyed During National Anthem | Watch

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Suramya Kaushik

News18.com

Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 14:25 IST

Melbourne

India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup, T20WC Ind vs Pak, Rohit Sharma, Rohit sharma expressions, Rohit Sharma during World Cup national anthem

Rohit Sharma seen singing the national anthem with a smile on face and then looking upwards with teary emotions on the face ahead of the match

India captain Rohit Sharma was seen teary-eyed during the national anthem before the mega clash against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23). The emotions were all on Rohit’s face as he closed his eyes tight to soak the moment and take on the arch-rivals in their T20 World Cup opener.

He was seen singing the national anthem with a smile on face and then tried to control his emotions with eyes tight closed and looking upwards in the sky.

Earlier, during the toss, India opted to field first. The Indian skipper said that Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel and Rishabh Pant have been benched for the game wherein Mohammad Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin have got the place in Playing XI.

After the toss, Rohit said, “We are going to field first. Looks like a good pitch, it’s always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully, we’ll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners.”

While on the other side, after the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said,”Toss is not in our hands, but we would have liked to bowl first as well. We’ll try to post around 160-170. We have prepared well, and we are ready for this big game. We had a T20 series back home (against England), we played a tri-series in New Zealand, so we are prepared. We have three fast bowlers and two spinners.”

It’s a big match for Rohit as he is leading the team for the first time in a World Cup and after last year’s 10 wicket loss to Pakistan in 2021 T20 World Cup, it’s a very important match for India to win and start on a positive note.

The playing XIs of both teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

first published:October 23, 2022, 13:50 IST
last updated:October 23, 2022, 14:25 IST