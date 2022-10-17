IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar Hands Autographed Cap to Babar Azam, Gives Some Valuable Advice | WATCH

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar met the Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam and the team management ahead of their big-ticket match against India in the T20 World Cup. Gavaskar, who has been an idol for many cricketers, met the Pakistan players and shared his experience and gave them some useful advice. The Pakistan captain turned Babar Azam 28th on Saturday as on the same day all team captains met each other and addressed a joint press conference in Melbourne ahead of the T20 World Cup. Some of them used the event to not only wish him a very happy birthday but also celebrated it in style. Azam cut the cake with other captains and the ceremony became a memorable one for him.

The PCB shared a video of Sunil Gavaskar meeting Pakistan players and coaching staff on Twitter. Gavaskar also wished Babar when the two of them met each other.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2022: Windies Humbled by Scotland in Another T20 World Cup Upset

The Indian batting legend talked with the Pakistan players and share some valuable tips as they also stood like a student and hear everything that Gavaskar was saying quite sincerely.

Gavaskar was heard telling Babar, “Shot selection acchi ho toh koi problem nehi. Situation ke hisaab se shot selection karein, koi problem nehi.”

Gavaskar also handed an autographed cap to Babar as the two posed with it in the video.

The 73-year-old was also seen praising Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yusuf for holding the record for most Test runs in a calendar year.

Also Read | ‘Shami Bhaii, Kaise Hain?’: Shaheen Shah Afridi Meets India Pacer as Both Bowlers Train Together at The Gabba

Meanwhile, during the press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup. Babar was asked by a journalist what he usually says to Rohit Sharma whenever he meets the Indian captain at the ICC event.

“Ye (Rohit) bade hai mujhse, main koshish karta hu inse experience lu kyuki inhone itna serve kia hua hai toh jitni zyada sikhi jay wo accha hai hamare lie. (Rohit Sharma is older than me. I try to take as much experience as possible from him as he has been playing for a long time.),” said Babar.



The two-arch rivals will face each other on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, MCG. Earlier, this year, India faced Pakistan twice in Asia Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma and Co. won the first tie but suffered defeat in the Super 12 stage.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here