IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: "Treat it as a Game Not War" - Mohammad Kaif Advices Fans Ahead of Mega Clash

Mohammad Kaif shared a great piece of advice to the fans ahead of the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The rivalry between the two teams is not hidden from anyone and the political tension among the two nations made it even more intense for the fans. Kaif, who was part of several iconic wins for India, said that fans should watch the mega clash by keeping away politics, hate and arrogance.

Kaif took to Twitter on Sunday and shared the important message of treating the match as a game and not war.

“On this nervous morning, one small advice. It is always a great idea to watch cricket by keeping away politics, hate and arrogance. Enjoy the day, celebrate your win not your rivals defeat. Treat it as a game not war. #indvspak," Kaif tweeted.

On this nervous morning, one small advice. It is always a great idea to watch cricket by keeping away politics, hate and arrogance. Enjoy the day, celebrate your win not your rivals defeat. Treat it as a game not war. #indvspak— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 24, 2021

India have an impeccable record against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup events with a 12-0 winning streak. In the T20 WC, the Men in Blue have beaten Pakistan five times including in the final of the inaugural tournament in 2007.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

The former England skipper Michael Vaughan also took to Twitter to give his verdict on the mega clash. He claims that Team India is too strong for Pakistan but the Babar Azam and Co have the firepower to pull off an upset in Dubai.

“India should be too strong for Pakistan today .. But this Pakistan team in these conditions could beat anyone .. Hearing 1 Billion will be watching globally .. India to win .. #India vs Pakistan #T20WorldCup," Vaughan tweeted.

India should be too strong for Pakistan today .. But this Pakistan team in these conditions could beat anyone .. Hearing 1 Billion will be watching globally .. India to win .. #India vs Pakistan #T20WorldCup— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 24, 2021

There have been protests in India with calls to boycott the match in the wake of the recent killings of 11 migrant workers and minority Hindus and Sikhs in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Also Read | Curious Case of Virat Kohli – A Captain Who Will Lead India For The First And Last Time in a T20 World Cup

India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013 and the teams now meet only in global tournaments. The two teams last met in the group stages of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, with India convincingly defeating the old rivals to maintain their undefeated streak in World Cups.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here