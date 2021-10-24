IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Trying to Distract Himself With Statements in Press Conference - Tanvir

Team India is all set to kickstart their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign with a high-octane clash against Pakistan on Sunday. Former Pakistan paceman Sohail Tanvir claims that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is trying to distract himself from the pressure for the mega encounter with his statements in the press conference. India have an impeccable record against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup events with a 12-0 winning streak. In the T20 WC, the Men in Blue have beaten Pakistan five times including in the final of the inaugural tournament in 2007. Ahead of the contest, Kohli claims that despite an unbeaten streak, India have to bring their A-Game on the table against Babar Azam and Co. at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Tanvir said that Kohli and Co will have added pressure as they are the better team on the paper in comparison to Pakistan.

“It’s a big match. India vs Pakistan is always a high-voltage game which adds to the hype of the tournament. There’s definitely pressure on the players, whether they admit it or not — both, as an individual and as a team," Sohail Tanvir said on Geo TV.

“There’s a burden of expectations and India, on paper, are a better team and so they will have that added pressure. Virat Kohli, with his statements in the press conference, is trying to distract himself from that pressure but he must be feeling it nonetheless."

The ongoing tournament in Kohli’s last assignment as India’s T20I skipper, which might put added pressure on him to win his maiden ICC trophy as the captain. However, his first test is up against the arch-rivals Pakistan where the stakes get higher automatically for both teams.

“We never discussed it within the team — what our record is, or what we achieved in the past," Kohli told in a news conference on Saturday.

“They distract you. What matters is how you prepare and how you perform on that given day regardless of opposition. These things are added pressure," he said.

Pakistan have already announced their 12-Man squad for the mega clash while Kohli said that they will name their final XI at the toss itself.

