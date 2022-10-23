IND vs PAK, T20I World Cup 2022: Last Over Theatrics as India Beat Pakistan in Opener

India navigated their way to a last-ball victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening fixture of the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup in Melbourne, Australia.

Chasing 160, India left it late riding on a memorable Virat Kohli knock that saw the former captain anchor the nation’s unit after walking in at a time when team India was losing wickets early in the game.

The tense atmosphere surrounding an Indo-Pak game was handed a boost as the game entered its very last over with the men in blue requiring 16 runs off the last 6 deliveries of the game.

16 needed with 6 deliveries to go:

And much to the anguish of the engrossed Indian diaspora present at the MCG and the millions tuning in to watch the latest edition of the historic rivalry unfold, the first delivery of the ultimate over bowled by Pakistani spinner Mohammed Nawaz scalped the prized wicket of Hardik Pandya.

Pandya tried to swing his bat across but the resulting top edge carried the ball safely into the hands of skipper Babar Azam who made no mistake of it.

16 to win from 5:

Dinesh Kartik walked in to replace Pandya as Nawaz continued his pursuit. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman walked down the track and slammed the ball towards long on to pick up a single and put set batsman Kohli on strike.

15 runs required with 4 deliveries remaining:

Kohli took his position to face the next delivery which he picked up two runs from after playing it in the direction of long-on, aided by Karthik’s quick movement between the wickets.

13 required off 3:

Now, this is where things get interesting.

Kohli, back on strike after the double in the previous delivery, had eyes on the goal as he lined up to dispatch the next delivery over the boundary and the boy from New Delhi does so successfully as he pulls one over the top of deep square leg. And to add to the joy of the delighted Indian fan base, a no-ball was signalled.

7 runs for India and the delivery did not count for the unfortunate Pakistani outfit. And if all that wasn’t enough, Kohli, the man on strike was given a free pass as he would face the free hit.

6 needed off 3:

Nerves seemed to get the better of a dejected Nawaz as the spinner tossed one well wide of the permitted width, thereby giving away another run without having his ball counted. And the free hit continued.

5 required off 3:

Cruising to the finish line at this point, Kohli tried to go for a big one looking to wrap the game up early, but the ball slips under the Indian’s willow, strikes the off stump and rolls towards the third man.

Thankfully the free hit meant that Kholi could continue his innings without repercussion of the delivery.

India added insult to injury for the Pakistani fielders as Kohli and Karthik picked up 3 runs on byes as Karthik came on strike.

2 needed off 2:

Just when it seemed as though India were firmly in the driving seat, there was yet another twist in this long tale.

Nawaz’s quicker delivery puzzled Karthik. He missed a sweep as the ball hit his pads and carried onto keeper Mohammed Rizwan who stumped the Indian well short of the crease.

2 runs to win from 1:

Ravichandran Ashwin was the next man in as he took guard at a crucial juncture in the game.

Despite the heat of the game, Ashwin had the good sense to leave a delivery bowled outside the leg stump alone as the umpire signalled for another wide.

1 to clinch the game off the last delivery:

The final delivery of the game bowled at full length outside the off stump and the man from Chennai provided the winning runs for the Indian team as he lofted the ball over mid-off to spark wild celebrations down under and back home.

