Ind vs Pak: Virat Kohli Calls Ravichandran Ashwin 'Brave' For His Move To Get a Wide

Indian ace batter Virat Kohli praised Ravichandran Ashwin for his bravery and presence of mind wherein India needed two runs of the final ball in the thrilling 20th over during India-Pakistan game at MCG on Sunday (October 23).

The Men in Blue required 16 runs to win off six balls, Hardik Pandya took the strike and Virat Kohli was at the non-striker’s end. On the very first ball, Pandya looked for a shot but gave an easy catch to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. After losing Pandya, Dinesh Karthik walked in.

Karthik took a single in his first ball before Kohli took a double in the next ball. Thereafter, Kohli smashed a six on a waist-high length delivery, which ended up being declared no-ball.

The match became more exciting when Mohammad Nawaz bowled a wide on the free-hit delivery. The free-hit remained still remained, Nawaz ended up striking the stumps, but the ball raced toward the third man boundary. Kohli and Karthik took maximum of that opportunity as they raced for three runs. Now, India needed two off two balls. But, India faced a jolt as Karthik got stumped. After Karthik went back to pavilion, Ashwin, who was coming at number 6 had to score two runs in one ball to secure the win.

All eyes were on Ashwin and the experienced man in the squad displayed his smartness by leaving the ball down the leg side in his first ball.

This move by Ashwin was even hailed by Kohli in a post-match interview with Irfan Pathan and Jatin Sapru. Kohli revealed that he asked Ashwin to play the ball over the covers but he ended up using his mind.

Kohli said, “Ash ko maine bola ki, you know, covers k upar maar k dekhna. Lekin, Ash ne apna dimag ke upar dimag lagaya. Aur that was very brave thing to do, you know, remained inside the line, wide karwa di. Uske bad toh situation ye rahi ki gap me gayi toh jeet jaege.”

(“I told Ash to play it over the covers, but Ash used extra mind and turned the ball into a wide. Which was a very brave thing to do, you know, he remained inside the line and got that wide. So, in the last ball he just had to hit the ball in a gap to ensure victory”.)

Ashwin first used his brain to leave the ball and ensured of getting one run of a wide and an extra ball. He then played the final ball over the covers to help the Indian team to win their first match at 2022 T20 World Cup.

