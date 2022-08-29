IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey to Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf After Thrilling Clash - WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli gifted a signed jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf after the high-octane Asia Cup 2022 clash. Kohli, who played his 100th T20I match on Sunday, scored crucial 35 runs in his comeback match after a short break from cricket. He missed the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours to manage his workload and work on his mental health which he revealed himself before Pakistan’s encounter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday posted a video on Twitter where Kohli signed the jersey for the Pakistan pacer who stood like a sincere fan.

ASIA CUP 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

“The match may be over but moments like these shine bright. A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan’s Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022,” the BCCI captioned the video.

The match may be over but moments like these shine bright ✨👌 A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan’s Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game 👏👏#TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/3qqejMKHjG — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2022



The Pakistan players have often expressed their admiration for Kohli in recent times as several senior players including Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan extended their support to the batting maverick during his lean patch with the bat.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Digs in His Heels to Compete Against a Great Rival

Kohli became the second player to play 100 international matches in all three formats after New Zealand’s Ross Taylor who played 112 Tests, 236 Tests and 102 T20Is during his illustrious career.

The batting maverick scored crucial 35 runs off 34 balls in the 148-run chase as India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets. Kohli looked a bit rusty at the start of the innings as his catch was dropped on zero by Fakhar Zaman. However, he got his groove back after facing few balls and but a lapse of concentration cost his wicket as he played a loose shot on Mohammad Nawaz’s delivery and got caught at long-off.



In a video shared by Star Sports Network on Twitter, legendary South Africa’s AB de Villiers congratulated Virat on the big achievement of playing 100 T20I matches across all formats.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend Virat Kohli on becoming the first-ever Indian cricket player to play a hundred matches across all three formats. What an amazing achievement, Virat. We are all very proud of you and all the very best in your 100th T20 International game. Will be watching you,” said De Villers in his message.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here