IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli the Batter Set to Shatter Massive Records of Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly

After seven long years, Virat Kohli is set to play a game for India as a player but not as a captain. After losing the Test series 1-2, Team India gears up for the 3 ODIs, with the first one taking place in Paarl on Wednesday. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, the team will be led by KL Rahul and pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy.

The focus will be on Kohli since it’s also his first game after getting sacked as captain. A lot of commotion has been around him in the past days but the batter would look to start afresh. The 33-year-old would like to end the century drought that has been haunting him for the last couple of years. With the captaincy burden is off his shoulders, the fans will expect the old and formidable Kohli-back in action.

Ahead of the 1st ODI, let’s have a look at some interesting records on cards for Virat Kohli:

* Kohli is one ton away from taking his tally to 71 international hundreds and equalling the long-standing record of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. A 44th ODI ton will also take him closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record in the format.

The century will also place him as the joint-second, alongside Quinton de Kock (5) and Tendulkar (5), for the most number of hundreds in the India vs South Africa ODIs. Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers stands atop with six centuries.

* Kohli has a great opportunity to go past the likes of Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. With 1287 runs, the former captain stands eighth among the batters with most runs against South Africa in ODIs. He needs 26 more runs to surpass Dravid (1309 runs) and Ganguly (131 runs) and become the second Indian on the list after Sachin’s tally of 2001 runs. The other batters are Ponting (1879 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (1789 runs), Steve Waugh (1581 runs) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (1559 runs).

* Out of 1287 runs, 887 were scored on South African soil. If Kohli gets 171 runs in this series, he would leave behind Ganguly (1048 runs) and Dravid (930 runs) to be the third-highest visiting run-scorer in the Rainbow Nation after Sachin (1453 runs) and Ponting (1423 runs).

* 113 runs in the upcoming games will make Kohli the third Indian batter to score 1000-plus runs in four or more countries. So far, he has amassed 4994 runs in India, 1327 runs in Australia and 1316 runs in England. In doing so, he will go ahead of the likes of Dravid, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

