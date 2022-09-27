IND vs SA, 1st T20I: 'All Kerala Virat Kohli Fans' Install India Batter's Life-size Cut Out at Greenfield Stadium

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli when Team India take on South Africa in the 3-T20I series opener in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The Men in Blue have arrived in the capital city of Kerala for the first time since December 2019 for an international game and the fans are eagerly waiting for the former captain to get into action at the Greenfield Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s fandom was on display outside the venue of the 1st T20I against South Africa. Prior to the encounter, a group of his fans, knowns as the All Kerala Virat Kohli Fans (AKVKF), installed a life-size cut-out of the former Indian captain outside the Greenfield Stadium. The picture of the same was shared by the group on its Instagram handle.

ALSO READ | ‘We Haven’t Been Able to Defend Where There Was Dew’: Batting Coach Rathour Defends Indian Bowlers

“AKVKFA official cutout in Kerala greenfield stadium Thiruvananthapuram,” the caption of the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All kerala Virat kohli fans (@akvkfa_official)

Kohli has stormed back to form since his return from a month-long break. The former Indian took some time off from the game after the conclusion of the England tour. He made himself unavailable for the West Indies T20Is and was also rested for the Zimbabwe tour.

The 33-year-old was back on the field during the Asia Cup 2022 and before the campaign opener against arch-rival Pakistan, he revealed that he didn’t even touch his bat for straight 30 days, something that had happened to him for the first time in his career.

The break yielded positive results as Kohli began scoring like old days. After getting back-to-back fifties against Hong Kong and Pakistan in the Asia Cup, he got his maiden T20I hundred while batting against Afghanistan. Eventually, it was his long-awaited 71st international ton that came after three years.

Kohli smashed 48-ball 63 in the final T20I against Australia on Sunday. He featured in a crucial 104-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav, helping India win the game by 16 runs and clinch the series 2-1.

“When Surya started hitting it like that, I kinda looked at the dug-out as well. Rohit and Rahul bhai both told me, ‘you can just keep batting on’ because Surya was striking it that well. It was just about building a partnership. I just used my experience a little bit,” Kohli said after India’s win.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here