IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Internet Goes Into Frenzy After Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar Powerplay Masterclass

The Indian bowling unit had a day to remember as the opening bowlers cut through the South African batting order like a hot knife through butter.

Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar made their return to the national team a memorable one as they decimated the top order of the visitors.

The seamers scalped five wickets in the first 15 deliveries of the game’s opening spell as they sent Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs back to the pavilion and left the Proteas languishing at 9-5 before the end of the third over.

The internet boomed with posts of awestruck fans heaping praise on the young bowling duo.

“What a start for team India Take a bow to Deepak Chahar and the shining star Arshdeep Singh what a spell bowling both of you. Such a magical spell which will remember for long time” read a tweet posted by an online user.

A fan posted “Deepak Chahar & Arshdeep Singh, a duo that is going to give nightmares to South African batters for a few months What A PowerPlay! Seriously Damn #IndianCricketTeam Did That Magic Oh Lovely #deepakchahar & #arshdeepsingh Brilliant #TeamIndia”

A video montage of the first five wickets of the game that came in the opening three overs posted online with the caption “The dominance of Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar in the first 15 balls” went viral.

The dominance of Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar in the first 15 balls. pic.twitter.com/tAMXzueynT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 28, 2022

Another user posted “Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh are breathing fire in Thiruvananthapuram”

Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh are breathing fire in Thiruvananthapuram#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/pe1yL19tw8 — Pawan Shukla (@Shukla8175) September 28, 2022

IPL team Punjab Kings tweeted “SWING IS KING!” along with a picture of the Indian pacer.

A post from a fan read “WOWWWWW CHAHAR & ARSHDEEP destroying the stumps!” as the bowlers kept troubling the Proteas.

And as always, there were jokes aplenty on the internet as one user posted a video of a collapsing building with a caption that read ” South Africa’s top order against Arshdeep & Chahar.”

A tweet that read “There is something DEEP secret in DEEPak chahar and arshDEEP” appealed to a wide range of people online.

There is something DEEP secret in DEEPak chahar and arshDEEP . — Lakshman (@Rebel_notout) September 28, 2022

A post with a video clipping from the hit TV show Breaking Bad with the caption “Deepak chahar and arshdeep rn” tickled some ribs.

South Africa ended the powerplay with a score of 30 runs for the fall of five wickets, this instance made it the third time South Africa had lost five wickets in the powerplay.

South Africa ended their innings with a score of 106 for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

