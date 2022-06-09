IND vs SA 1st T20I : Pitch and Weather Report For Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

The Men in Blue are finally back as international cricket returns to India after the IPL. India will face South Africa in the first of the five matches of the T20I home series at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rishabh Pant will lead the Indian team. KL Rahul who was supposed to lead the side has been ruled out of the T20I series due to a right groin injury. Rahul was slated to lead the side in absence of full-time skipper Rohit Sharma who along with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the series.

Meanwhile, South Africa come into the contest with a full-strength squad that boasts of Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada.

Also Read | KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav Ruled Out of IND vs SA T20I Series Due to Injuries, Rishabh Pant Set to Lead

The Indian selectors have avoided making major changes in the squad based on IPL form and retained the likes of Ishan Kishan and Venkatesh Iyer despite a poor season. However, pacers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh have received their maiden India call up as a reward for IPL performance.

The last time the two teams came face to face for a bilateral series, South Africa outplayed India in both Test and ODIs at home. With home advantage in India’s favour now, captain Rishabh Pant and head coach Rahul Dravid will hope to avenge the previous defeat.

India will look the carry the momentum of a clean sweep against the West Indies, the last time they played international cricket. For South Africa, the form of David Miller, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada will hold the key.

Weather Report

Delhi weather is expected to be mainly clear on Thursday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the India vs South Africa T20I match as there are zero chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 13 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 32 to 42 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 18 per cent.

Pitch Report

The pitch of the Arun Jaitley Stadium is usually on the slower side and the spinners are likely to hold an upper edge. However, the shorter boundaries and quick outfield will be a leveller of sorts The team bowling first will look to restrict the opposition to below 160 as anything over it may be an uphill task while chasing.

The first T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa will be played from 7 pm on June 9 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here