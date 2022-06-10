IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Rishabh Pant Can Look Back And Say I Made Right Decisions at Right Time - Graeme Smith

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith was impressed with Rishabh Pant’s decisions on the field during the 1st T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. India suffered a 7-wicket defeat in the opening clash as they were on the verge of scripting a world record for most consecutive wins in T20 cricket. However, the bowlers failed to execute their plans while defending a mammoth 212-run target as their winning streak ended with 12 matches.

Pant faced a lot of scrutiny for rotating his bowlers well as he didn’t use Yuzvendra Chahal’s full quota of overs. The leg-spinner was in great form in the recently concluded IPL where he won the Purple Cap for taking 27 wickets.

However, Smith said that the losing captain always comes under the scanner but he feels that Pant made the right decisions under pressure but the Indian bowlers failed to deliver.

“You always criticise the captain when you lose. You have got to take a lot on your chin. But I think post his last game which was a must-win for Delhi in the IPL, where he made some tough calls and bad calls, I was interested to watch.

“But I think he was really good. He went to the right people at the right time. He tried to stay ahead of the game. When South Africa were under pressure, he went to Bhuvi, he went to Harshal. All in all, he made the right decisions but your bowlers have to deliver, you have to execute the plans,” Smith told Star Sports after India’s 7-wicket loss.

It was the first time when Pant led the Indian team and Smith said that the southpaw is going to gain confidence after the Thursday clash.

“But I think he can look back and say I made the right decisions at the right time. It was a good night in terms of decision-making. He will gain quite a bit of confidence from that outing,” he added.

However, the Indian batters impressed many with their performance despite the pitch offering some turn for the spinners in the first innings. Ishan Kishan struck a scintillating 76 off 48 balls before new skipper Pant and Hardik Pandya’s pyrotechnics propelled India to an imposing 211 for 4.

