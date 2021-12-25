IND vs SA, 1st Test, Centurion Weather Forecast: SuperSport Park Pitch Report And Venue Records

Team India will lock horns against South Africa in the first Test of three-match series on Sunday in a Boxing Day contest at SuperSport Park, Centurion. India have a big battle to conquer in South Africa as it is the only Test-playing nation where India have never won a Test series. However, the first battle will not be an easy one for the visitors as in South Africa’s favour, Centurion has been a fortress for the home side, with 21 wins and only two defeats in 26 Tests at the venue.

Team India has put their best team forward-looking at the conditions in Centurion. Virat Kohli has the liberty to pick his best bowlers in a talented pool of pacers selected for the South Africa Tests. Meanwhile, in the batting department, everyone from India will want Kohli to emulate his performance from the last tour in 2018. Rohit Sharma’s absence will put the responsibility on KL Rahul’s shoulders at the top, while Cheteshwar Pujara needs to get back to form for both himself and his team.

Weather Report:

According to the weather report, the rain is expected to affect the first Test match badly. The first two days of the match might witness heavy rain and thunderstorm, while the sun will come out on Day 3. The report also suggests that the final day will also get affected by the rain in Centurion. If the persistent rain continues to halt the game then the result will march towards a draw.

Pitch Report:

The surface at Centurion is expected to assist the fast bowlers with both bounce and seam. It will be heaven for the pacers if the cloud adds an extra advantage to their favour. The batters need to bat with a cautious approach as both teams are equipped with some quality pacers who can exploit the conditions well.

Test record at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Total matches played: 21

Games won by the team batting first: 7

Games won by team bowling first: 10

Average 1st Inns scores: 329

Average 2nd Inns scores: 326

Average 3rd Inns scores: 237

Average 4th Inns scores: 161

Highest individual score: 208 (Hashim Amla)

Best bowling (innings): 7/29 (Kyle Abbott)

Best bowling (match): 12/127 (Mitchell Johnson)

