IND vs SA, 1st Test: Cheteshwar Pujara Registers Unwanted Record After Golden Duck on Day 1

Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara’s rough patch continued as he was dismissed on a golden duck on Day 1 of the first Test match between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion. With the duck, Pujara registered an unwanted record to his name. He has now become the Indian batter with the most number of ducks batting at number 3 in Test cricket. The 33-year-old has last scored a Test century in 2019.

In the Boxing Day Test, Pujara didn’t get much time to settle in the middle as he was dismissed on the first ball he faced as Lungi Ngidi trapped him at short leg in the second session of the game. He has now registered 9 ducks while batting at number 3 surpassing the tally of veteran India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar - 8. Team India head coach Rahul Dravid is third on the list with 8.

Most ducks for India at No. 3 in Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara - 9 ducks

Dilip Vengsarkar - 8 ducks

Rahul Dravid - 7 ducks

Ngidi bowled a fiery in-swinger which Pujara inner-edged to his thigh and it lobbed to Keegan Petersen, running in from backward short leg. It was also the second time Pujara bagged a golden duck in his Test career. Coincidentally, both came at Centurion and had Ngidi involved (in 2018, he affected the run-out of Pujara).

The Test specialist is under a lot of scanners for his lean patch this year and it will be tough for him to retain his place in the second Test.

The lanky Proteas pacer also dismissed Mayank Agarwal to break a crucial 117-run opening stand. The talented India opener was dismissed LBW after a good 60-run knock.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli kept India ticking despite double strikes by Lungi Ngidi as the tourists reached 157/2 at tea on day one of the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park. South Africa improved on their performance in the wicketless first session but Rahul and Mayank crossed a century stand for the opening wicket while reaching their respective half-centuries.

