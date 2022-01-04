IND vs SA, 1st Test, Day 2: Shardul Thakur's Triple Quashes South Africa, Hosts Trail by 100 Runs at Lunch

Young batsman Keegan Petersen scored his maiden Test fifty but Sharul Thakur’s triple strike left South Africa jolted at the end of the first session on day 2 of the ongoing second Test in Johannesburg. At lunch, the hosts posted 102/4 and are trailing India by 100 runs. Temba Bavuma was at the crease and is yet to open his account.

The beginning of the second day of the Johannesburg Test witnessed a resilient batting show from overnight batters Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen. After resuming the innings on 35 for 1, the duo frustrated the Indian bowlers for the entire first hour of the morning session. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj bowled their heart out but none of their tricks worked to dismantle the pair.

Elgar and Petersen added 53 runs to their overnight score, stitching a 74-run for the second wicket before Shardul Thakur provided the much-needed breakthrough. The all-rounder bowled a back of a length delivery and the South African skipper, who was batting on 28, nicked it behind to Rishabh Pant.

Right in the next over, Keegan Petersen bolstered South Africa with a hat-trick of boundaries against Mohammad Shami and notched up his maiden half-century in style. His brilliant innings seemed to have put South Africa in the driver seat but minutes before the lunch break, Thakur struck again to jolt the hosts.

Shardul bowled a length ball that shaped away from the off stump. Petersen threw his bat on it, only to get a thick outside edge that landed safely in the hands of Mayank Agarwal at the second slip. Two quick wickets before lunch left the hosts with two new batters - Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma – at the crease.

The new pair of South African batters looked to steady the innings after some quick losses but Thakur had some other plans. He trapped Van de Dussen (1) in front at the stroke of lunch as India managed to scalp three-wicket in the morning session, making a strong comeback.

