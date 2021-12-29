IND vs SA 1st Test: Fans Unimpressed With Virat Kohli's Vulnerability Outside Off-Stump

Team India Test captain Virat Kohli’s vulnerability outside off-stump continues in the second innings of the opening Test match against South Africa in Centurion. Kohli, who is going through a lean patch, was dismissed by debutant Marco Jansen on the first ball after the lunch break on Day 4. Kohli once again tried to play the cover drive on the ball outside off-stump and got an edge to it as Quinton de Kock took the comfortable catch. He scored just 18 runs to end the second consecutive year without an international century.

Kohli was dismissed in a similar style in the first innings also when he was looking well set and suddenly a lapse of concentration forced him to play a ball which was wide outside off-stump and he edged that to the slip.

The 33-year-old was looking in control in the first session on Day 4 and played some exquisite shots with a lot of confidence but the first ball after lunch from Jansen forced him to make the same mistake which he has committed several times in the past couple of years.

The fans on Twitter were unimpressed with Kohli’s departure as they slammed him for committing the same mistake again.

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar also questioned Kohli’s shot-selection and said he should have left that ball to give himself some time after the lunch

“That was a loose shot after lunch. Every batsman gives himself some time after a break. You have got to reset your batting. Kohli is such an experienced batter, maybe at the back of the mind, he was looking for a declaration. How far away that ball is. He could have left it all alone, it was the first ball after lunch," Gavaskar lamented.

