IND vs SA 2021-22, 2nd Test: Light Drizzle Delays Start of Play on Day 4

The start of the play on the fourth morning of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa at Johannesburg’s The Wanderers Stadium has been delayed by persistent drizzle. The rain had stopped for some time and the officials did an inspection around 9 am local time (12:30 pm IST) but soon it returned with the pitch and the adjoining square put under covers again.

South Africa were 118/2 in chase of 240 when the play on Day 3 came to an end. The hosts are aiming to draw level in the three-match series after having lost the series opener in Centurion.

Captain Dean Elgar copped a few blows on his body and twice needed the attention of team physio but he battled along to remain unbeaten on 46, keeping the South Africa innings together. Batting alongside him is Rassie van der Dussen on 11.

India had started the Day 3 on a strong note with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara hitting half-centuries and stitching a century partnership for the third wicket. Kagiso Rabada then turned on the heat with a riveting spell of fast bowling to account for both Rahane and Pujara before removing Rishabh Pant for a duck.

Hanuma Vihari played a vital innings and remained unbeaten on 40 while Shardul Thakur made an entertaining 24-ball 28 as India were bowled out for 266 in their second dig and finishing with a lead of 239.

South Africa started the chase on strong note with openers Elgar and Aiden Markram adding 47 runs in quick time before Thakur struck. With four fours in his score of 28, Keegan Petersen had also settled in nicely but Ravichandran Ashwin cut short his innings by trapping him lbw.

While the pitch has proved to be tricky for batting, South Africa are slightly ahead in the contest right now with a well-set Elgar batting well and the likes of Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne still to bat.

Brief Scores: South Africa 229 and 118/2 (Dean Elgar 46*; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/14) vs India 202 and 266

