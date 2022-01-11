IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Confident India Will Secure Maiden Test Series Win

India started the South Africa tour with a comprehensive victory in the Centurion Test. However, with skipper Virat Kohli missing the second game, the hosts made a solid comeback to level the series with a seven-wicket win. All eyes are now on the third and final Test of the series in Cape Town which got underway today.

While India will be hoping to register their first Test series victory on the South African soil, the Dean Elgar’s men will aim to continue to build on the momentum and keep their record intact. Ahead of the game, Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has said that India have the upper-hand in the match.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma said that Kohli’s return to the team has added more stability to their middle-order that looked ‘on and off’ in the last game.

Sharma said that India made a few mistakes in the last game but is confident Kohli and coach Rahul Dravid will avoid them.

“India will definitely win the third Test and will secure a maiden series win, as we are in good form. However, we lost the second Test but there were opportunities there and some mistakes were made but I have full faith that skipper and coach Rahul Dravid will not repeat those mistakes. With Virat coming back, there will be an effect on the middle-order as he absorbs a lot of pressure," Sharma told ANI.

He also backed Kohli to bounce back with a good show. Kohli hasn’t made a century at the international level in the last two years. His last Test ton came in November 2019, when he scored 136 runs against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

