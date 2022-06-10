IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I Talking Points: Killer Miller's Purple Patch Continues; 'Finisher' Pandya Returns

The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa got underway on Thursday evening in Delhi with the tourists chasing down a 200-plus target with relative ease. It was the first time when Rishabh Pant was leading the Men in Blue but his bowlers failed to live up to the expectations while defending a mammoth 212-run target. David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen shared a massive unbroken 131-run stand for the fourth wicket to snatch victory from India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The duo was too good for the Indian bowlers who failed to create any major problems for them.

Here are the talking points of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match:

Ishan Kishan Displays Strong Character

The young opener was back in the India colours after an off-season with Mumbai Indians. Kishan was under deep scrutiny during IPL 2022 for his below-par performances despite a massive price tag. However, things changed for him in the Indian jersey as he slammed 76 runs off 48 balls to help India post a massive total. The lefty struggled in the initial part of his innings but showed grit to get past the tough phase and then unleashed himself on the bowlers. He displayed a strong character against a quality bowling attack as he stood his ground strong when things were not going well for him in the Powerplay. He put the foot on the accelerator at the right moment to drive the Indian innings.

India vs South Africa 2022: Schedule | News | Photos

Hardik Pandya Ready For The Finisher’s Role

After spending the last two months as a middle-order batter where he enjoyed great success, many had doubts whether Pandya will be able to return with his best in the finisher’s role for India. The flamboyant all-rounder cleared everyone’s doubts with a blistering 12-ball 31* versus the Proteas. He showed glimpses of his stunning abilities with some quality shots against quality pacers like Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. With Pandya’s return to the Indian team, a place for a finisher in the T20 World Cup squad is almost sealed.

Killer Miller Returns For Proteas Too

David Miller, who was in great form in IPL 2022, continued the same in the national colours. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 64 off 31 which was laced with five sixes and four fours. He kept hitting boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving at a healthy rate. He might not have ended up as the highest scorer of the match but his knock was undoubtedly the best of all. Being a senior player, Miller gave huge support to Rassie van der Dussen who struggled during the initial stage of his innings.

Van der Dussen Overcomes Odds

It was not a perfect knock for Rassie van der Dussen for the first 30 balls where he struggled to find boundaries and even got a lifeline on his 31st ball after Shreyas Iyer dropped his catch near boundary. But the 17th over from Harshal Patel changed the fortunes for him as he hit the winning runs for his team in the final over. He slammed three sixes and a four to complete his fifty as it also boosted his strike rate as well. He finished with 75 off 46 in which he struck 7 sixes and five fours.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Highlights

Forgettable Night For Indian Bowlers

It turned out to be a nightmare for the Indian bowlers who were hammered by the tourists all around the park. Avesh Khan was the only bowler from India with an economy rate below 9 while the rest went for plenty. On a surface where the spinners were expected to play a big role, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel had a forgettable night. Chahal remained wicketless as didn’t even bowl his full quota of overs although Axar did get one wicket. However, bowlers like Harshal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who are considered a prime option in the death overs, struggled.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here