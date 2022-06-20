IND vs SA 2022: 50 Percent Refund to Ticket-holders After 5th T20I Abandoned Due to Inclement Weather

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has announced that the fans who purchased tickets for the abandoned fifth T20I between India and South Africa in Bengaluru will get a 50 percent refund. Due to persistent rain, the series finale was called off with just 3.3 overs of play possible after South Africa won the toss for the fifth time in a row and opted to bowl first.

India vs South Africa 2022: Schedule | News | Photos

There were multiple rain interruptions during the contest – the first right before the contest was to get underway before the play resumed with overs per side cut down to 19. However, the rain returned when India were 28/2 having lost both their openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad to South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi.

The waiting game continued before the umpires finally decided there was no chance of match resuming with 10:12 PM IST being the cut off time for a five-over per side game. The series was thus shared 2-2.

Also Read: Pandya-led Squad to Get a Three-day Break Before Leaving For Ireland

“Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) regret to announce that due to heavy and continuous rains the 5th T20 India vs South Africa match played at Chinnaswamy stadium was abandoned after India batting first playing for just over three overs,” Vinay Mruthyunjaya, Treasurer and Official Spokesperson KSCA, said.

“As per the terms and conditions in case even one ball is being bowled there shall be no question of refund. However, the Ksca as a gesture towards the cricket fans have decided to refund 50 percent of the amounts for all the paid tickets,” he added.

Also Read: ‘Can Only Focus on Giving my 100 Percent, You Guys Decide How I am Doing’, Says Rishabh Pant

While the details surrounding the refund process will be revealed soon, the fans have been advised to retain the tickets. “The modalities with respect to the refund with the dates, time and venue will be announced shortly. All the paid ticket holders are requested to retain their original tickets to claim refunds,” he said.

The Indian team, after a short break, will depart for Ireland where they will play two T20Is while the Test squad has already left for England.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here