IND vs SA 2022: 'Can Only Focus on Giving my 100 Percent, You Guys Decide How I am Doing', Says Rishabh Pant

Stand-in captain Rishabh Pant pointed out the positives from the drawn five-match T20I series between India and South Africa. The southpaw hailed the character of the team which they showed by bouncing back after losing first T20Is to level the series 2-2 after the Rajkot clash. In the absence of senior players including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul, several youngsters impressed many with their fearless approach in the shortest format of the game.

The fifth T20I match between India and South Africa was abandoned due to persistent rain after just 21 balls were bowled at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Pant admitted the end of the series in a draw was a bit frustrated but he also pointed out the positives at the same time.

“It might get a little bit frustrating, but there are a lot of positives, especially the way the whole team showed character after the series was 2-0,” Pant said in the post-match presentation.

The stand-in skipper said that the team is moving in the right direction as they are trying to find new ways to win the match.

“We are trying to find different ways of winning matches, we are trying to play in a new way. Mistakes will happen, but we are going in the right way,” he added.

It was the first time when Pant led the Indian team, he impressed many with leadership qualities but his underwhelming batting performances raised questions about his place in the XI for the future.

Talking about his own performance, Pant said he is focused to give his 100 per cent on the field and trying hard to keep improving.

“I can only think about giving my 100 per cent as a player and captain. It is for you guys to decide on how I am doing as a player and captain, I can only focus on giving my 100 per cent every time I go on the field and keep improving,” he said.

Pant lost all five tosses in the series as the southpaw said it was in his control and now the team will shift focus to the Test match against England.

“This is the first time I have lost so many tosses, but it is not in my control. We will be keen to win the Test we are going to play in England and from a personal point of view I am keen to contribute more to the team with the bat,” he concluded.

