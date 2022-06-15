IND vs SA 2022: 'Have to Make Sure we Finish The Game With a Bigger Margin'

Team India captain Rishabh Pant heaped praise on his spinners as they bounced back in the third T20I as India beat South Africa to keep the series alive. The Indian spinners lived up to the expectations in the first two matches in New Delhi and Cuttack as they failed to create any major impact at flat tracks. While Yuzvendra Chahal produced a sensational spell in Visakhapatnam as he claimed three crucial wickets to help India defend the 180-run target.

Pant admitted that India were about 15-run shorts after a solid start from openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, however, the bowlers did a fantastic job to defend the target.

“I talked about execution and that’s what we saw today, from both batters and bowlers. We thought we were about 15 short but we weren’t thinking too much about that; the bowlers did a fantastic job,” Pant said in the post-match presentation.

Indian bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals and eventually bowled out South Africa for 131/10 in 19.1 overs, winning by 48 runs.

Talking about the impact of spinners in the middle overs, Pant said there is pressure on them to perform in crunch situations.

“Especially in India the spinners play a big role in the middle overs to contain the batsmen. So there is pressure on them to perform, but in such matches when it comes off, this is what happen,” he added.

It was a much-improved performance from Chahal (3/20) and Patel (1/28), who went for 75 and 59 in six and five overs respectively in the previous two games.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Ishan Kishan (54) gave India a solid start but the middle-order failed to capitalize on that as India scored 179/5 in 20 overs.

Pant admitted that they lose wickets in quick succession and asserted that they will look to improve on that part.

“When you get a good start, it’s difficult for a new batter to come in and go big straightaway. We lost too many wickets. We’ll look to improve in the next match. We have to make sure that we finish the game with a bigger margin,” he concluded.

