IND vs SA 2022 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Agarwal, Rahul Lead Solid Start in Johannesburg

Live now
IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day Live Cricket Score: India have won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa. What took everyone by surprise was Virat Kohli’s absence in the playing XI. The 31–year-old misses out due to an upper back spasm and KL Rahul takes charge as stand-in skipper. Hanuma Vihari has come in to replace Kohli in the lineup. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Now, Kagiso Rabada gifts a half-volley and Mayank Agarwal isn’t going to miss out on it as he uses his wrist to flick it square for for his fifth boundary. The next five are dot balls. India 32/0 in 9 overs. Agarwal 22 off 25, KL Rahul 9 off 30. A solid start from India.
Back-to-back boundaries to KL Rahul. Olivier delivers a full length delivery and Rahul with an on-drive for his first four of the innings. And then Olivier produces an outside edge but it flies between third slip and gully for a four. Rahul moves to 9 with that lucky boundary. India 28/0 in eight overs after opting to bat first.
The South Africans are celebrating. Duanne Olivier bowls full and then gets back to his strength – a bouncer. KL Rahul wants to evade but the ball rushes past and there’s a sound before the wicketkeeper pouches it. Umpire doesn’t give it out though. South Africa have taken the review. Oh and the ball hasn’t touched the bat, it brushed his shoulder. SA lose a review. India 20/0 in 7.3 overs.
Mayank Agarwal isn’t someone who sits back and waits for the chance. He will go for his shots when there’s even a slight opportunity. Kagiso Rabada does just that – he bowls it straight and Agarwal just pushes it straight to the long-on boundary for another four. Agarwal moves to 18 off 19. India 20/0 in 7 overs.
Duanne Olivier continues. There’s a clear, loud sound as KL Rahul goes for a delivery closer to stumps. Olivier thinks he has got the wicket but nobody seems to be that confident. Umpire isn’t interested. After a few moments, the South Africans don’t go for the review. Rightly so as replay shows it was the sound of the bat flicking the pad. Olivier is bowling a testing spell here with the new ball. India 16/0 in six overs.
Duanne Olivier continues. And he delivers a waist high no-ball. KL Rahul manages to play it back. However, the umpire has issued a first and final warning to Olivier. Just an extra from the over. India 14/0 in 4 overs.
Mayank Agarwal is up and running at The Wanderers. After greeting Duanne Olivier with two fours, Agarwal guides one away from Kagiso Rabada through point to collect his third four. Five runs from the over in which India captain KL Rahul opened his account with a single. India 13/0 in 3 overs after opting to bat first.
Kagiso Rabada starts with a maiden. And he’s joined by Duanne Olivier, right-arm fast medium, from the other end. And Olivier starts with a well-directed bouncer, forcing Mayank Agarwal to duck under it. His fourth delivery is just about outside off luring Agarwal into a drive and he connects to send it rolling through extra cover for the first boundary of the India innings. Olivier finishes the over with a full toss and Agarwal straight drives it for another four. Eight runs from the over. India 8/0 in 2 overs.
So the two India openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are out in the middle. Kagiso Rabada with the new ball. Here we go.
“Two changes – Kyle Verryenne comes in for QDK and Duanne Olivier for Mulder. Losing Quinny is never ideal. He has been a big player for us. We have a lot of talent in our squad and we need to back him. There were a lot of good things you can speak about at Centurion. You need to be fair to the environment. a lot of positives and good conversations for us to take out of that,” said SA skipper Dean Elgar at the toss.
Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.
India: KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
As stated by stand-in captain KL Rahul, Virat Kohli has an upper-back spasm and the physios are monitoring him. Hanuma Vihari replaces his in the playing XI. Just ne change for India.
India have won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in Johannesburg.
Virat Kohli misses out from the 2nd Test in Johannesburg. KL Rahul to lead India in the 2nd Test.
The sun is out in Johannesburg and and doesn’t seem like storming – that’s the latest update we have got and it’s indeed a good news.
After Quinton de Kock’s shocking retirement, Kyle Verreynne will be in as keeper in all likelihood. The former’s absence, however, would affect South Africa’s batting in the 2nd Test.
Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Prenelan Subrayen, Beuran Hendricks, Duanne Olivier, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Sarel Erwee, Ryan Rickelton, Glenton Stuurman.
KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha.
Matches: 6
Won: 2
Lost: 0
Drawn: 4
IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day Live Cricket Score: India have won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa. What took everyone by surprise was Virat Kohli’s absence in the playing XI. The 31–year-old misses out due to an upper back spasm and KL Rahul takes charge as stand-in skipper. Hanuma Vihari has come in to replace Kohli in the line-up.
Meanwhile, South Africa has also made a couple of changes. Kyle Verryenne comes in for Quinton de Kock who announced his retirement following the first Test. Also, Duanne Olivier replaces Wiaan Mulder.
Wanderers – one of the renowned cricket Stadiums in South Africa and also the fortress for team India away from home. Back in 2018, Virat Kohli’s team lost the first two matches but registered a terrific win in Johannesburg to end the series 1-2. India had a terrific record at this venue – six matches played, two won and four drawn. The visitors have never lost a match here and they will look to maintain the track record when they take on underconfident South Africa on Tuesday in the second Test of the ongoing 3-match series.
IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Scorecard and Updates
After a 113-run victory in Centurion, Kohli & Co are one win away from scripting history. They have never won a Test series in the Rainbow Nation and if they win the upcoming contest, they will break the South African jinx with their heads held high.
India showcased a decent performance in the first Test. Vice-captain Rahul Agarwal and Mayank Agarwal were the picks of the batters. While the former scored a hundred in the first innings, his opening partner also smashed a half-century.
The bowling unit was phenomenal as well. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami wreaked havoc in the Centurion to help India breach the South African fortress while Mohammed Siraj assisted the senior duo pretty well. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who didn’t get a wicket in the first innings, chipped in towards the end of the game and scalped a couple.
Despite a promising victory at the SuperSport Park, the wobbling middle-order still remains a concern. Cheteshwar Pujara had a terrible outing in the first Test while Ajinkya Rahane too failed to leave an impact. The Indian tail collapsed in both innings, giving a slight edge to the opponents in the first Test.
This is the only area that needs to be addressed properly. With Rahul Dravid being the head coach, a proper solution would be expected before the visitors march into the second Test, aiming at clinching the series.
South Africa, on the other hand, has got the bowling attack to challenge India but their batters need to stand up against the tourists’ bowling line-up. The hosts’ batting order has been made more vulnerable after Quinton de Kock’s surprising retirement from Test cricket.
Kyle Verreynne is expected to take De Kock’s spot as a wicketkeeper-batter but South Africa will think hard on adding a specialist batter to replace all-rounder Wiaan Mulder. The only point of debate would be if both India and South Africa will leave out their respective spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Keshav Maharaj, in order to field an all-pace attack.
The Proteas have to gather themselves from conceding the series a week before the final match in Cape Town becomes a dead rubber.
Squads:
India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha.
South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Prenelan Subrayen, Beuran Hendricks, Duanne Olivier, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Sarel Erwee, Ryan Rickelton, Glenton Stuurman.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here