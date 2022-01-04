Live Cricket Score IND vs SA 2021-22, 2nd Test, Day 2: Kyle Verreynne Joins Temba Bavuma, South Africa 4 Wickets Down

So an hour has past on the second morning of this second Test and South Africa overnight batters have done really well to keep India bowlers at bay. Keegan Petersen and Dean Elgar have taken South Africa to 64/1 in 31 overs as they trail India by 138 runs. Good news for India is that they won’t be a bowler short as Mohammed Siraj has just sent down two overs, not his best though but hopefully as the day progresses, he’ll be back to bowling at full throttle. Other than that, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been their usual self – brilliant but it’s a shame they don’t have a wicket this morning to show for their efforts.