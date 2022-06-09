IND vs SA 2022: Preparations in Full Swing For The Smooth Conduct of T20I at Barabati Stadium

The historic Barabati Stadium is gearing up for the upcoming T20I to be played between India and South Africa on 12th June. While pitch and outfield works have been completed, gallery works is in its final stages.

Cricket fans in the state are eagerly waiting for the high-profile contest with them not getting a chance to watch a live match at the stadium for the last two-and-a-half years due to the covid pandemic.

Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) is leaving no stones unturned for a smooth conduct of the match. Online sale of tickets for the match has already been concluded and the process for selling tickets to schools, colleges, clubs and committees affiliated to the OCA is now underway. Under this category, a total number of 8,000 tickets will be sold.

The offline tickets for the general public will be made available on the different counters of the Barabati stadium on 9th & 10th June.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik purchased the 1st ticket of the match. OCA President and Secretary Sanjay Behera presenting CM with the ticket in the Naveen Niwas.

CM Patnaik was also briefed about the preparations.

Meanwhile, the Orissa High Court has quashed petition seeking cancellation of of the T20I at Barabati Stadium .

The court quashed the petition after reviewing several aspects and assurance of the Advocate General, representing the Odisha government, that the state government along with OCA have made elaborate arrangements for the event.

“We are fully prepared for the smooth conduct of International T-20 Match. Selling of Online ticket has completed. Counter ticket selling will starts on 9th June. we have taken all the steps for it,” Behera said.

Security has been beefed up for the match.

As per information, 21 platoons will be deployed at airport, hotel and other places in view of players security.

There will also be a mock drill on 9th June.

As there is a possibility of advancement of monsoon, OCA plans have been made in case of inclement weather. The association has procured a super sopper from Australia at a cost of Rs 50 lakh to ensure that rain may not play a spoilsport.

“The machine is powered with a 35 HP engine. Sponge-type materials are used in the wheels of the machine to soak water and dew from the ground. The water soaked by the wheels gets stored in the trays fitted inside the wheels. Once the trays are filled, we take the machine out of the ground and pump out the water. Once the water is pumped out, we again bring the machine and soak the water. In this way, we dry up the whole ground. it helps the match from getting cancelled in case of any bad weather” an OCA official explained.

