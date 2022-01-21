IND vs SA, 2nd ODI Probable Playing 11: Will India Drop Shreyas Iyer for Suryakumar Yadav?

South Africa and India will have a go at each other for the second time in the three-match ODI series on January 21, Friday at the Boland Park in Paarl. Following a 31-run victory in the first game, South Africa have taken a lead of 1-0.

The hosts are unlikely to make any changes in their playing for the second One Day International. The team looked settled in the first game with every player having clarity of their role and responsibility.

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

With the bat, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma led the attack while Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Andile Phehlukwayo were the stars with the ball. Thus, South Africa are unlikely to tamper with their winning combination.

India, on the other hand, need to make better tactical decisions and the individuals need to step up and take the team to victory. Despite the loss, the chances of India making any changes in the playing XI are bleak.

Also Read | 2nd ODI: With Series on The Line, India Target Middle-order Batting Improvement

The team will hope to recover from the loss quickly and regroup to deliver a brilliant comprehensive performance in the second match. The only change that the management look towards is replacing Shreyas Iyer with Suryakumar Yadav for the fourth place to provide more stability to the batting line-up.

South Africa vs India predicted playing XI:

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

India Probable Playing XI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa vs India squads:

South Africa’s squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India squad: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here