IND vs SA, 2nd T20: Suryakumar Hits 2nd-fastest Fifty, Joins Elite List of Batters Featuring Yuvraj, Dhoni

Whatever Suryakumar touches turn to gold nowadays. His red-hot form is a massive relief for the Indian team management when it’s worried about Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. On Sunday, he thoroughly entertained the crowd at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium while batting against South Africa in the 2nd T20I.

Suryakumar seemed to be unstoppable while facing the South African attack. He toyed with each and every bowler during his stint at the crease. The 31-year-old smashed 5 massive sixes and as many boundaries to score 61 runs off just 22 deliveries. He also featured in a 102-run stand with Virat Kohli which turned out to be the fastest 100-plus stand for any wicket in terms of run rate (14.57).

It was the third consecutive half-century for Suryakumar Yadav in the shortest format which came off just 18 deliveries. He equalled KL Rahul’s record of 2nd fastest half-century by Indian batters in T20Is.

Prior to the contest, Suryakumar needed 24 runs to complete 1000 runs in the format. He is not the third-fastest, and 9th overall, Indian batter to reach this milestone.

The Mumbai batter achieved the feat in the 31st innings of his career, equalling the tally of World No. T20I batter, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan. The list of Indian batters with 1000 runs in the shortest format includes Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, and Suresh Raina.

Suryakumar’s carnage continued when he slapped a full toss off Ngidi over deep mid-wicket for six and followed it up with a slice over third man for four. He brought up his fifty in 18 balls with a fantastic uppercut over backward point for six on a no-ball off Parnell.

Kohli joined the boundary-hitting party with a six and two fours off Parnell, followed by a four off Ngidi. Suryakumar then brought the century of the partnership in just 41 balls with a cracking six over wide long-on, before being run out on the very next ball. Kohli hit two more fours before Karthik applied finishing touches with a four and two sixes in the final over to end a memorable batting show by India.

