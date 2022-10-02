IND vs SA 2022: Check Out The Probable XIs For India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

India will take on South Africa in the 2nd game of the ongoing three-match T20I series on October 2. India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out for the remainder of the series against the Proteas because of a back injury. Mohammed Siraj has been named as Bumrah’s replacement in India’s squad for the series.

It remains to be seen if Siraj will take the field in the 2nd T20I in Guwahati. Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will be delighted that KL Rahul is back among the runs. Moreover, Suryakumar Yadav continued his imperious form by scoring a scintillating knock of 50 runs off just 33 balls.

Ahead of the crucial T20I in Guwahati, the Proteas have their task cut out. Temba Bavuma and Co will have to win the 2nd match if they have to salvage the series. In the last match, their top order was found wanting against the pace-duo of Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh. The likes of Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw will have to provide a better start to their team if South Africa are to win this match.

Ahead of the 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa, here is all you need to know:

IND vs SA Probable XIs

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristian Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

India and South Africa squads for the three-match T20I series

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Travelling Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo

