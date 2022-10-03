IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Snakes Grab Headline After Making an On-field Guest Appearance Guwahati

After South African hard hitter David Miller, if somebody has grabbed the headline are two snakes that barged into the field during the seventh over of the T20 match held in Guwahati on October 2. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were surging the scoring board with blades when they spotted the surprise guests. The match was interrupted after South African players along with the two men in blue went helter-skelter seeing the unforeseen. In no time broadcasting cameras captured the slithering snakes and beamed them worldwide making them probably the most viewed reptiles on the planet. A groundsman also an expert serpent-catcher quickly whisked them away paving the way for the batters to continue the thunder.

This second T20 match of the 3-match series between India and South Africa was held in a relatively new ground called Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Cricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle who was present there mentioned in a tweet “This is first for me; a second snake in the ground. But the staff seemed prepared! Quick pick up and off!”

That is a first for me. A second snake on the ground. But the staff seemed prepared! Quick pick-up and off! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday, Debajit Saikia, secretary of Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and also an acclaimed lawyer brushed the incident aside saying it added to the wholesome entertainment.

Saikia further said one snake gained entry into the field because no activity had taken place in the stadium for the last two and half years. He also said the appearance of the snake proved the point that wildlife still exists in Assam.

Reacting to Bhogle’s tweet, Saikia branded him as very lucky for witnessing a snake for the first time (on a live cricket field). Further justifying the serpent, Saikia referred to a news article that claims the place to be the snake habitat over which the stadium came up. However, he admitted that organizers were not at all prepared for such intervention and praised the groundsman who quickly caught the reptile.

This is not the first incident that some animal bumped into an international cricket match in Guwahati. In 2010 a dog gained entry into the city’s Nehru stadium when India was playing against New Zealand. The amusing incident took place when Kiwis were chasing a target of 276. The game had to be stopped till the mongrel was rescued to a safer place.

There are three more incidents of animals intervening in a live international cricket match held anywhere else. In 2016, England’s Chris Woakes failed to stop a sixer of Pakistan’s Anwar Ali as he was visually obstructed by a cat at an ODI match. In 2015, a monkey prevailed over the pitch of Galle stadium in Sri Lanka during a tea break of a test match. In another instance, bees swarmed into Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy stadium during a cricket match between Sri Lanka and India. Birds flying low and landing on the field during a cricket match is not unusual in England and Australia. But creatures as venomous as snakes entering the field took place for the first time, claimed many cricket experts.

Going back, a T20 match between India and Sri Lanka scheduled in Barsapara stadium in January 2020 had to be called off because of an unexpected spell of winter rain. Rainwater seeped into the pitch despite being given three layers of cover. Going bizarre the organizers brought a hair dryer, steam iron, battery operated fans among other tools to dry the pitch making themselves laughing stock worldwide.

Coming back to October 2 match; this was not all; the worst was on anvil till the field became partially dark when one of the floodlights of the southern end went off. This was the second interruption when South Africans were chasing India’s target of 238. Players went to the dressing room bamboozled. The match was resumed at least after 10 minutes when the technical glitch was fixed.

Reacting to this hiccup, Saikia said this was a minor glitch and no one was talking about it. He drew a correlation between the camera and mobile phone saying those gadgets also go off or hang all of a sudden. When asked about the inordinate delay in switching on the lights, he said those were metal lights and they take time to light fully. To sort this out, LED lights will be installed like the Eden Garden, he said. He also said the second October match was a huge success; it was a high-scoring match; the stadium was jam-packed and no untoward incident took place. He is looking forward to organising an international test match in the venue.

