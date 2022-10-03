IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Stranded on 49, Virat Kohli Asks Dinesh Karthik to Have the Strike & Smash - WATCH

The Barsapara Stadium was jam-packed on Sunday when Team India squared off against South Africa in the 2nd T20I. The fans gathered in huge numbers to see Virat Kohli going all guns blazing. After all, it was the first time the former Indian skipper was going to bat at this ground since roaring back to form.

As expected, Kohli didn’t disappoint the fans at all. Just like the good old days, he played his natural game and left no stone unturned in thrashing the South African bowlers.

After the openers – KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma – departed, he joined forces with Suryakumar Yadav and forged a 102-run stand for the 3rd wicket. But once his partner departed after scoring a magnificent 22-ball 61, Kohli shifted gears. The former skipper smashed back-to-back boundaries to Anrich Nortje, reaching 49 off just 27 deliveries.

Since the final ball of the 19th over was a dot, Dinesh Karthik got the strike in the final over. Everyone expected that the wicketkeeper-batter would let Kohli score that one runs before the innings ends. But what everyone witnessed was pleasantly overwhelming.

Karthik was striking with full power and Kohli, who was enjoying the show from the non-striker’s end, gave his partner the full access to do whatever he wants. After getting the nod, Karthik charged Kagiso Rabada for consecutive sixes before taking a single off the final delivery.

~Virat kohli just told dinesh Karthik to continue the hitting , great and selfless gesture by the king.!❤️#ViratKohli // #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/oC3SOjOAJU — ᴛʜᴀʟᴀᴘᴀᴛʜʏ ᴅᴇᴇᴘᴀᴋ (@deepak__twitz) October 2, 2022

Kohli remained unbeaten on 49 while India set a mammoth 238-run target for South Africa to chase.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started the Indian innings in a terrific fashion. Replying to his critics, Rahul (57) was back at his aggressive best, slamming a 24-ball fifty, his second in a row, as he and Rohit put on 96 runs for the opening wicket that came off just 59 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav then continued to raise his standards higher with a third successive half-century that came off just 18 deliveries and India crossed the 200-mark in the 18th over.

With the top-four doing the bulk of the scoring, India’s designated finisher Karthik got just seven balls but he made the most of the opportunity, smashing two sixes and one four in his quickfire 17 not out.

